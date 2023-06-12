A project many years in the making, a new entrance to Pearl Sample Elementary School to alleviate traffic issues could be on the horizon.

The Culpeper County Capital Improvements Program for FY 2024-28 includes $915,000 towards solving longstanding access challenges at Pearl Sample, located next to A.G. Richardson Elementary School.

Both are currently accessed via Simms Drive, off James Madison Highway, leading to frequent back-ups in the area at drop-off and pick-up times.

“A single entrance access for Pearl Sample and A.G. Richardson is no longer practical due to traffic concerns,” according to the CIP.

At its meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors authorized preliminary engineering for the proposed road project to determine feasibility and exact alignment. The work will likely be done through the county’s on-call engineer, according to County Administrator John Egertson.

The county still needs to secure permission from two impacted landowners to access their property for a second school entrance, according to a county report. The proposal shows a connection via Friendship Way, located off Route 299.

In 2016, the Culpeper County School Board approved adding a third lane to Simms Drive, allowing parents waiting to pick up their kids to park on the side of the road, and not block the two-way traffic, especially buses. The phase one work also added new parking spots at A.G. Richardson.

The second phase, now under consideration, would add more parking and could reopen an old entrance behind Pearl Sample.

Other school projects included in the latest CIP are: replacing the gym floor at Floyd T. Binns Middle, estimated at $151,000; renovating the 60-year-old tennis courts at Culpeper County High, estimated at $217,360; resurfacing the track at Eastern View High, estimated at $82,204; replacing the gym bleacher at CCHS for $147,000; constructing a new CCPS central office building for $4 million; replace the lights at Broman Field with LED lighting for $250,000; adding a 30-by-50-feet building at EVHS to store and work on agricultural equipment, estimated at $180,000; and resurfacing the circa 1969 track at CCHS for $369,624.

Also in the CIP for FY 24-28 is $68 million to build a new middle school or renovate Culpeper Middle School to modernize the building constructed in 1977. The CIP also includes $18.6 million to renovate the oldest portion of Sycamore Park Elementary School — built in 1961. The project would include a new wing to replace mobile classrooms.

Finally, a new school, costing $25.7 million, is in the CIP. It is to be built as needed as student population increases and will likely be an elementary school, according to the CIP. The projected completion date is 2028.