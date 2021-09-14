County approves funding for $3K year-end bonuses to deputies, jailers in Culpeper

Sworn law enforcement and jail personnel with the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office will receive a $3,000 end-of-year bonus as part of pay boosts approved statewide in the state budget during the General Assembly’s special session.

The bonuses will be given to 119 local sheriff’s office personnel at a total cost of $357,000.

The county will contribute about half of that amount using federal pandemic relief dollars awarded through President Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The bonuses must be paid out by Nov. 30, Culpeper County Finance Director Valerie Lamb told the Rules Committee Tuesday morning. CCSO staff received a $500 bonus last December.

The county also gave pandemic-related bonuses at the end of 2020 to social workers, emergency services professionals and paramedics, animal control officials and other county personnel physically reporting to work during periods of lockdown.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger made the motion to award the $3,000 bonuses this year.

“We need to do all we can to stand behind and support law enforcement,” he said.

