County approves law firm sign on shared wall facing courthouse entrance
County approves law firm sign on shared wall facing courthouse entrance

sign

Sign recently approved by county on a shared wall facing the courthouse.

 CONTRIBUTED

A local, longstanding law firm is getting better visibility from the Culpeper County Courthouse.

By a 6-1 vote, the Board of Supervisors recently approved installation of a 20-feet-by-4-feet sign on the exterior wall at 122 W. Cameron St., office location of Davies, Barrell, Will, Lewellyn, & Edwards.

The county shares ownership of the exterior wall facing the public entrance to the courthouse. The wall used to be an inside wall of the former police department, which was torn down to accommodate future courthouse expansion. The town gave the land to the county.

The court often refers individuals to the local law firm for various reasons, including appointments of a guardian ad litem for the elderly, children and incapacitated individuals, according to a sign agreement between the county and legal office. According to the agreement, the law office has experienced difficulties with potential clients finding their firm, so a request was made for the sign.

Culpeper County Environmental Services Director Paul Howard said the sign placement would be easily seen from the courthouse entry.

East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell voted against the request, calling the sign massive and “almost a billboard.”

“Let’s do a mural over there with the kids … we have a lot of potential to put something there,” she said at the board meeting earlier this month.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier said he had no problem with the request. He noted the law office has no exposure on the front of its building, located in a row of other connected offices.

“Just be a good neighbor,” he said. “Being visible to the courthouse is one of the reasons.”

Attorney John J. “Butch” Davies III, told about opposition to the sign, said he didn’t understand the concern.

“I thought it was a reasonable request since we share a wall,” Davies said.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

