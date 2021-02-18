County board grapples with creating renewable energy generation zone in Culpeper

A single solar power plant has been approved for Culpeper County, but more than two years later, construction has not started.
Another project was denied while a third is under review. Federal tax credits and state renewable energy mandates remain in place and so are siting agreements with developers and energy revenue sharing opportunities that could pad the county’s coffers.
Since the first, large-scale sun-powered facility application was submitted here in 2017, the Board of Supervisors has heard much public input about the impacts of solar farms to cultural and historic resources, open space, farmland and the environment.
The Board is now proceeding deliberately in considering creation of a new land zone for solar farms and other like projects: a Utility Scale Renewable Energy Generation District, the topic for discussion at a recent meeting.
Creating the new industrial land zone means renewable energy developers, primarily of solar projects, would need to comply with another level of government regulation —a rezoning—in addition to conditional use permit review.
“We can’t play let’s make a deal with zoning,” said Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger at the recent meeting. “Do we want to be solar capital of Virginia? No. We are looked at as a wide-open target right now.”
That remains true in spite of the current conditional use permit process for solar projects, he added of the multi-level review, or if the county requires a rezoning.
“The purpose of solar is to lessen the carbon footprint, but taking away agricultural land does just that—the carbon footprint is removed by agricultural itself,” Rosenberger said.
A majority of board members—Kathy Campbell, Bill Chase, Tom Underwood and Chairman Gary Deal—reached consensus at the meeting to not codify a limit on the size of solar power plants. The county’s current solar policy limits the projects to 300 acres.
“To me it’s more important that it not impact adjoining land value and groundwater,” said Underwood.
If the project can’t be seen and does not impact neighbors, why set a 300-acre limit, he said. Rosenberger agreed, saying if the intent is to help farmers continue to farm through land lease payments from solar developers, “We don’t need that 300”-acre limit.
And a limit is not needed if the agriculturally zoned is otherwise unusable, Underwood added, mentioning “a bunch of land in Stevensburg” along the transmission line not in active farming.
This includes the 1,000-acre solar plant project proposal on 1,700 acres of cleared timberland, the supervisor said. North Carolina-based Maroon Solar, after facing opposition over project size, recently resubmitted its application to build the 149-megawatt facility near Raccoon Ford, but at a slower rate and in smaller sections.
Deal said what concerns him is creating solar sprawl. He said he would rather see solar plants that are hidden, as Maroon Solar has proposed, versus visible projects and sprawl: “all over with solar farms.”
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier commented he is concerned with helping as many farmers as possible: “Are we going to pick and choose where these are? I’m not liking that too much.”
The various mostly out-of-state solar developers eyeing Culpeper for projects are securing land leases along the 230-kV Dominion Remington-to-Gordonsville transmission line to which the solar farms will connect, in the southern part of the county.
“Everybody needs to have a chance,” Frazier said. “But throwing it all in one place … it gets back to land rights.” Deal said the distinction for him is usable versus unusable farmland, while Underwood said the county doesn’t want to penalize farmers for using their land.
If the county considers each case individually, there should not be a 300-acre limit for a rezoning, he said.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates asked what happens “once we open this Pandora’s Box” what tools would the board have “to reel this back in so they’re not all over the county?”
Underwood said requiring a rezoning “would be a heck of a tool in the toolbox: “This board would decide where it goes,” he said.
To revert back to agricultural land at the end of life of the solar project would also require a rezoning, Deal said.
Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen advised that limiting solar project size to 300 acres would limit potential impacts to groundwater and streams in the area. The Rapidan River is also close to the transmission line.
Frazier said requiring the developer to establish a well for groundwater testing would be a good start, as well as attention to decommissioning.
Underwood reiterated he didn’t support a size limit in the zoning ordinance.
“If we want 50 (acres) they can make 50; if we want 5,000, we can make 5000,” he said.
Frazier said he didn’t see the county board placing limits on property acreage, warning of potential litigation.
The 17-page draft zoning ordinance developed through McLearen’s office is divided into 28 different sections with multiple subsections addressing groundwater, slope, height restrictions, battery storage, acreage, lot coverage, blasting, floodplain analysis, vegetation, erosion and sediment, construction traffic, lighting, noise, access and more.
The board, at the recent meeting, forwarded the draft ordinance, omitting the 300-acre size limit, to the planning commission.
Piedmont Environmental Council, in a letter to the county, stated its support for creation of a utility-scale solar ordinance to codify the current policy.
“Most importantly, a well-rounded utility-scale solar zoning ordinance would address where a prospective project could be appropriately sited and a project’s maximum size,” stated the letter from Adam Gillenwater, Culpeper field representative with PEC.
The Warrenton-based nonprofit noted its concern with creating a renewable energy generation district as it would create a third industrial zoning district unlikely to be converted back to agricultural land following solar power plant decommissioning.
