County board grapples with creating renewable energy generation zone in Culpeper

Deal said what concerns him is creating solar sprawl. He said he would rather see solar plants that are hidden, as Maroon Solar has proposed, versus visible projects and sprawl: “all over with solar farms.”

Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier commented he is concerned with helping as many farmers as possible: “Are we going to pick and choose where these are? I’m not liking that too much.”

The various mostly out-of-state solar developers eyeing Culpeper for projects are securing land leases along the 230-kV Dominion Remington-to-Gordonsville transmission line to which the solar farms will connect, in the southern part of the county.

“Everybody needs to have a chance,” Frazier said. “But throwing it all in one place … it gets back to land rights.” Deal said the distinction for him is usable versus unusable farmland, while Underwood said the county doesn’t want to penalize farmers for using their land.

If the county considers each case individually, there should not be a 300-acre limit for a rezoning, he said.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates asked what happens “once we open this Pandora’s Box” what tools would the board have “to reel this back in so they’re not all over the county?”