County calls special meeting to discuss Culpeper vaccine efforts

Average daily COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County were down as of Monday, Jan. 18. 2021 to 17 daily cases compared to a high of 173 daily cases added on Nov. 23, 2020. The seven-day average for cases in Culpeper County as of Monday was 25 new cases per day, according to VDH, and there were a total of 3,500 positive cases in Culpeper.

There was a 25 percent decreases in new cases compared to the week before, according to CDC School Metrics for Culpeper still ranking the county in the red, or at highest risk, for virus transmission in a school setting, based on community spread.

Culpeper County added seven new COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days – tying Fauquier County, as of Jan. 18, for a total of 30 deaths in each county from the virus since reporting began last March.

A total of 22 new hospitalizations from the contagious illness in the five-county health district were reported in the past week – including six more people hospitalized in Culpeper and nine more in Fauquier County, according to VDH.