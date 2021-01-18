County calls special meeting to discuss Culpeper vaccine efforts

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has called a special emergency meeting for 10 a.m. today, to discuss COVID-19 vaccination efforts of the county and Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District since rollout began in December.
The meeting, announced Sunday, comes a few days after a message from Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner reporting limited vaccine supplies and asking the public to please be patient. The district has administered nearly 2,000 vaccines so far to frontline medical and emergency services workers.
The public can view the meeting in real time at https://www.culpepermedia.org/live-stream, on Comcast Government Access Channel10 or Verizon Fios Public Access Channel 21.
Culpeper County Emergency Services officials are also working to explore, procure and incorporate local resource options and assistance to administer the vaccine, according to Director Bill Ooten.
Volunteers are needed to help with that process. Director Ooten is looking for state-certified healthcare providers who are trained to administer IM injections. Administrative volunteers are also needed, according to a recent post from Ooten. For information, contact 540/718-4008 or BOOTEN@culpepercounty.gov
According to Kartchner, the local health district will be transitioning to a larger venue this week for giving vaccines, however vaccine availability from the state remains a limiting factor.
Average daily COVID-19 cases in Culpeper County were down as of Monday, Jan. 18. 2021 to 17 daily cases compared to a high of 173 daily cases added on Nov. 23, 2020. The seven-day average for cases in Culpeper County as of Monday was 25 new cases per day, according to VDH, and there were a total of 3,500 positive cases in Culpeper.
There was a 25 percent decreases in new cases compared to the week before, according to CDC School Metrics for Culpeper still ranking the county in the red, or at highest risk, for virus transmission in a school setting, based on community spread.
Culpeper County added seven new COVID-19 deaths in the past seven days – tying Fauquier County, as of Jan. 18, for a total of 30 deaths in each county from the virus since reporting began last March.
A total of 22 new hospitalizations from the contagious illness in the five-county health district were reported in the past week – including six more people hospitalized in Culpeper and nine more in Fauquier County, according to VDH.
Five long-term healthcare facilities or retirement homes in this health district had outbreaks in progress of the coronavirus as of Jan. 18, 2021 including 30 cases at Culpeper Health & Rehab Center. This latest outbreak was reported Dec. 31, 2020, according to VDH rehab center on Madison Road last reported an outbreak in July 2020 and one death.
The Culpeper retirement community was also listed as having an active outbreak as of Monday with 19 cases, even as vaccination efforts have already resumed at the expanded facility facing the Blue Ridge Mountains.
(540) 825-4315