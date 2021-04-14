County eyes annual $5 player fee to use Culpeper Sports Complex fields

As demand for athletic field space and other recreational amenities continues to accelerate, local youth sports teams could soon be paying a regular fee to practice and play at the Culpeper Sports Complex.
Incredibly, more than 1 million people—players, spectators, referees and other guests—visited 16,708 sporting events at the facility next to Eastern View High School from 2017 to 2019, according to a report from Parks & Recreation Director Andrew Hardy.
That’s compared to 1,791 events in 2011 around the time the complex first opened.
“With the population of Culpeper County estimated to be 61,073 by 2030 it is imperative that our department adjusts its practices to support the demand,” Hardy said.
At its meeting Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee heeded that call in supporting a $5 fee per player per season to the five local sports leagues that use the fields.
Open more than a decade, the Complex has thus far provided field usage for “free,” covering maintenance costs with taxpayer money, a practice that could soon be over.
Per the new player fee proposal, Culpeper Soccer Club would be most impacted, paying $6,500 annually for its 1,300 players, followed by $4,500 from Little League (900 players) and $3,500 from Culpeper Football Association (700 players). Culpeper Lacrosse (50 players) and Rugby (60 players) would pay $250 and $300 respectively to use the sports fields yearly.
Culpeper Little League President Paul Drogoz said in message Wednesday that as a parent he doesn’t see it as an issue as long as the fee is explained.
“As president, I don’t feel it would affect enrollment as we are one of if not the lowest fees around for Little League,” he added.
Culpeper Soccer Club Technical Director Dan Bales, contacted Wednesday by the Star-Exponent, declined comment on the proposed fee, saying he only recently received word of it. Bales said he would check in with his executive board and follow up if needed.
Fees paid would be used for direct maintenance on the fields and sports complex itself, said Hardy. New lighting for the fields and a new fieldhouse are slated to arrive at the sports complex this year, he said, noting the county funds ongoing maintenance at the complex, listing recent projects.
“New fences stops, padded back stops on the little league fields, [we] repaired the scoreboards,” Hardy said in a phone conversation on Wednesday.
“The county has committed $50,000 to resurfacing and lining the parking lot. So the facility has been open over a decade and now there are definitely some maintenance costs with it that maybe were not thought of back then,” he said.
The county also wants to be able to continue to invest in improvements at the complex and maintain a quality facility, he added, as other jurisdictions are.
Many other nearby localities charge a fee to use sports fields, according to a report from Hardy. Loudon County charges $18 per player annually and in Prince William County it’s $24 per child. Fauquier charges $12 per participant and in Orange County the fee is day- and time-based.
Hardy also provided comparative information on regional athletic field rental rates.
As for the 1,098,354 people who visited the Culpeper Sports Complex in the recent three years before COVID-19, that includes just-registered sports organizations and not the extra people who came and used the playgrounds or walked the trails, Hardy said.
“There is some attendance we are not able to calculate,” he said.
Sports Complex attendance for 2020 will be down due to many months of lost practice and suspensions on team activity during the pandemic, Hardy added
The Board of Supervisors will consider the annual fee proposal for use of county sports fields at its meeting next month.
In other business from Tuesday’s BOS Public Works Committee meeting, the county aims to get tough on speeders.
The committee supported spending around $15,000 for six electronic speed limit feedback signs for use throughout the county, including for use with solar power.
The town has two of the speed feedback signs on Madison Road near Rockwater Park, where the speed limit lowers to 35 mph and the sign flashes for speeders.
If approved, the county could place the signs on each end of problem areas in up to three locations. VDOT permits will be required.
According to a county report, data collection from the signs can help identify where speeding is worst while the flashing speed numbers will hopefully impact driver habits.
