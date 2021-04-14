County eyes annual $5 player fee to use Culpeper Sports Complex fields

Culpeper Little League President Paul Drogoz said in message Wednesday that as a parent he doesn’t see it as an issue as long as the fee is explained.

“As president, I don’t feel it would affect enrollment as we are one of if not the lowest fees around for Little League,” he added.

Culpeper Soccer Club Technical Director Dan Bales, contacted Wednesday by the Star-Exponent, declined comment on the proposed fee, saying he only recently received word of it. Bales said he would check in with his executive board and follow up if needed.

Fees paid would be used for direct maintenance on the fields and sports complex itself, said Hardy. New lighting for the fields and a new fieldhouse are slated to arrive at the sports complex this year, he said, noting the county funds ongoing maintenance at the complex, listing recent projects.

“New fences stops, padded back stops on the little league fields, [we] repaired the scoreboards,” Hardy said in a phone conversation on Wednesday.

“The county has committed $50,000 to resurfacing and lining the parking lot. So the facility has been open over a decade and now there are definitely some maintenance costs with it that maybe were not thought of back then,” he said.