Culpeper County is hoping to shore up power reliability at one of its emergency shelter locations with recent application for a $134,000 state grant to purchase a generator.

The county’s 2019 Emergency Operations Plan identifies several schools and volunteer fire and rescue departments as emergency shelter locations, according to a report before the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.

The new Culpeper County Fieldhouse, though without showers or a kitchen, is being considered as an additional emergency shelter location to be added to the plan and a proposed site for the generator to be installed.

Discussions have also been taking place about establishing an emergency shelter location at Culpeper Baptist Church, which has showers and a kitchen, and was a fallout shelter in the 1950s.

The church, on South West Street, has a quote for $200,000 for site work and installation of a generator there, Special Projects Coordinator Laura Loveday told the board of supervisors. She said the church would be an excellent location for an emergency shelter, well-suited to meet that need.

Culpeper Baptist Church Pastor Dan Carlton said Thursday they had met with emergency services and human services officials to discuss the possibility.

“We currently house the Red Cross Disaster Relief Trailer in the church’s parking lot and the church was a ‘fall out’ shelter at one point. We are open to helping meet the need for an emergency shelter location in the county,” Carlton said.

While unsuccessful so far in finding a grant for a generator at the church, should it be designated a shelter location, Loveday said. Virginia Department of Emergency Management offers matching funding ($66,000 estimated from the county) for generators at a county-owned shelter location.

The only current site eligible for the opportunity would be the fieldhouse at the sports complex, she said. It is around five miles from town, adjacent to Eastern View High School.

The county board of supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved submitting the grant application, due Feb. 15. If approved, the county match will come from the more than $2.5 million in undesignated American Rescue Act federal pandemic funding.

It would be money well-spent, said County Administrator John Egertson.

County Board Chairman Gary Deal noted when planning for the fieldhouse, there were discussions with emergency services about making it a shelter location. Loveday said it was not the perfect scenario due to lack of a place to bathe or cook. She said there were also concerns from parks and rec about the gymnasium floor getting damaged in a shelter operation.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates, a Culpeper Baptist Church member, noted the desirability of using the church as an emergency shelter.

He said when it was built in 1954, it was the emergency fallout shelter during the start of the Cold War era.

Bates said the church has undergone extensive renovations since on the lower level, offering greater versatility, with a commercial kitchen and elevators. The supervisor said he would like to see what transpires with it becoming a shelter once again. Bates abstained from the vote on the generator grant due to being a member of the church.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr asked if the county could use the generator grant money at one of the schools designated as an emergency shelter. Loveday said there were complexities using schools, when in session, as the primary shelter location.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood stated there were several options for considering further, making the motion to go for the grant: “It makes sense to go ahead and apply.”