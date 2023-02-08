The county board made quick work of approving a conceptual design for the Culpeper Community Pool at its meeting Tuesday morning.

The unanimous move authorizes parks & recreation staff to begin seeking architectural and engineering services for a formal design and site plan for the pool, including creation of bid documents.

The estimated $5 million project next to the new fieldhouse at the Culpeper Sports Complex is a partnership of the town and county to build Culpeper’s first outdoor seasonal public pool, operating Memorial Day to Labor Day.

The county says a timeline cannot be guaranteed, but the goal is to complete design and bid the project such that it might be constructed and able to open by the summer of 2024.

The design approved by the board includes a six-lane, 25-meter lap pool attached to a leisure pool with beach entry. The facility has a separate toddler pool, splash pad area, concessions stand, a shelter and large bathhouse.

Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal noted immediate popularity of the new fieldhouse that opened Dec. 3.

In January, some 3,400 people came through using the gym, classrooms and various parks & rec programs. The center is reaching preschoolers to active adults and everything in between, offering sports and the arts, said Director Andrew Hardy.

The fieldhouse is a central location where people can connect through recreation, he said. The pool will add to the opportunity.

The pool facility will have a maximum occupancy of 530 people, Hardy said, noting that would fluctuate depending on number of lifeguards.

A 125-spot parking lot is part of the project that could not have been done without collaboration with the town, Hardy said.

He estimated around $200,000 in annual operational costs, more than half for contract services—a third party to hire lifeguards, a pool director and handle opening and closing of the pool as well as year-round chemical treatments.

Parks & Rec staff will run the concession stand and front desk as well as programs and activities at the pool.

Hardy estimated $58,000 in annual revenues.

“Our goal is about access and availability,” he told the board Tuesday morning, “Not turning a dollar.”

Culpeper Economic Development Director Brian Rothamel reported that daily bus service from the Town Depot to the fieldhouse recently started on a temporary basis. The route gets folks to the fieldhouse for 9 a.m. programs and picks back up at noon to take them back to the Depot in town.

Rothamel said the county is waiting on approval this summer from the Commonwealth Transportation Board to officially launch a third public bus route to more completely serve the fieldhouse, with regular trips from town.

“It’s something we need to crawl before we start running with it,” Rothamel said.

Since Eastern View High School is located at the Sports Complex, the town bus will need to work around the schedule of school buses, he said.