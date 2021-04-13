County spends $461K to boost emergency communications at Culpeper schools

Culpeper County will spend up to $461,400 to boost emergency communications in its public schools.
At its meeting last week, the Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a contract with Manassas-based Lord & Company Technologies to survey, design and install an “800 MHz Class-A Public Safety Bi-Directional Amplifier System” at all 11 Culpeper County Public Schools locations.
Bi-directional amplifiers are signal boosters that sustain two-way radio communications throughout a facility—including in stairwells, underground tunnels, parking garages, and other challenging areas, according to Baycom, a Wisconsin-based wireless communications company.
The system will enhance current public safety radio signal strength to help ensure first responders can remain contact with each other during an emergency, according to a county report.
The project will entail installation of potentially up to 168 antennas total on the school roofs—including 29 at Culpeper County High School and 29 at Eastern View.
The project cost assumes all schools will require an amplification system and full coverage throughout the building, according to a letter to the county form J.G. Cabrera, P.E. with Lord & Co.
“The number of antennas drives the cost of the system,” the letter stated.
Not included in the project cost is associated electrical work, fire alarm control panel wiring and programming, roof or ceiling cuts, drywall, patch or paint.
Alan Culpeper, director of county purchasing, said the 120-day project would result in amplified emergency signals from the schools to first responder agencies on the county radio system. The goal is to start the work as soon as possible, he said.
Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates asked what happens in the event of an emergency and power is cut to the schools.
“Then at this point the amplifiers are useless,” he said.
Most catastrophes, other than a fire, would not cause electricity to be turned off at the schools, Culpeper said. In the case of a fire when power is cut, the amplifiers would remain on backup power for up to an hour, he added.
Cedar Mountain Supervisor Jack Frazier asked if each teacher in the 11 schools had access to “an emergency line.” Culpeper said he did not know the answer to that question, but that the school system received 134 portable radios through the recently completed public safety radio upgrade.
Bates noted two schools had low-to-moderate radio reception. Culpeper said preliminary surveys as part of the amplifier project would measure signal strength at all 11 schools.
