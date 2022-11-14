County supes greenlight 61-home Kite Acres at Ira Hoffman, 229 in Culpeper

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors has greenlighted a preliminary plan for Kite Acres, a 61-lot housing development on 36 acres just west of Northridge along Ira Hoffman Lane at Route 229 Rixeyville Road.

With the approval, Fredericksburg-based Rappahannock Development will build left and right turn lanes and a crosswalk along Ira Hoffman in the area that sees a lot of school traffic due to proximity to Culpeper County High and Middle schools.

The project will be 28 percent open space, connecting to town water and sewer, and with the provision of a tot lot playground and sidewalks in the development, according to the county planning dept.

Also with approval, the applicant agreed to reserve public right of way on their property for a proposed state roundabout at the high-volume, multi-lane intersection, currently under study by VDOT.

“To the east (of the project) is North Ridge,” County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the board at its Nov. 1 night meeting.

“Ryan Homes has been developing that for some time. The entrance to Kite Acres is to the west of North Ridge.”

Ira Hoffman at the spot continues across Route 229 to the western outer loop road the county built in 2016 connecting to Sperryville Pike U.S. 522, in anticipation of continued high growth on Culpeper’s west side.

McLearen told the board they won’t know until January if the roundabout at Ira Hoffman and 229 has ranked high enough for safety to get funding through the state’s Smart Scale. He said the Kite Acres preliminary plan nonetheless reserves the land needed for the project.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates stressed his concern for adequate pedestrian facilities, including more sidewalks, along four-lane Ira Hoffman, where students are crossing and walking to and from school to hundreds of single family homes, townhouses and apartments in the North Ridge area.

Bates requested VDOT do a traffic light study at North Ridge Boulevard along the route.

Engineer Roddy Reyes, with Bowman consulting, representing the applicant, said a traffic light study is not part of the preliminary plan process and their plan met VDOT standards. They will install a crosswalk and sidewalks in their development and around the corner. They do not have easements beyond that, Reyes said.

McLearen said they can’t require off-site sidewalks, but understood the concern for more pedestrian enhancements along the corridor and for a signalized intersection at North Ridge Blvd. The planning director noted the county could explore those enhancements using safety and operational funds.

North Ridge resident Gerald Hogue addressed the board at the Nov. 1 meeting regarding his concerns that Kite Acres would infringe upon his property through the municipal sewer connection at the site. Hogue said the utility connection when made would block his driveway.

County staff confirmed the public sewer easement manhole is located on the corner of a lot just adjacent to the said piece of property in North Ridge, just adjacent to the new development site. The development is approved to connect to the town sewer system at that point, McLearen said.

“I already told them, no, I didn’t want to do it,” Hogue said. “If this is approved, how I will be able to get back and forth to my house?”

Reyes said they would make sure the sewer connection would not block his driveway or access to and from their home. He said there was no plan to come through Cherrywood Place, on the western edge of North Ridge.

“You’re up against the new development,” Reyes said, “Where the (utility) connection ends.” He assured the homeowner they would make sure there was no impact to their access during the site plan process.

“We will survey it in more detail to make sure we work around your driveway,” the applicant’s engineer said.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino made the motion to approve the Kite Acres preliminary plan and it was seconded by Cedar Mountain District Supervisor David Durr.

The Ira Hoffman Lane properties on which development has materialized rapidly over the past 15 years or so was formerly part of the 242-acres Kite Brothers Farm purchased in 2003 by a Warrenton developer.