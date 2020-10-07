County to save $1.568 million on debt refinance with interest rates at historic lows

Culpeper County stands to save $1.568 million with the planned refinancing of four different pieces of debt as current interest rates remain at historic lows.

Financial advisor Mr. Courtney Rogers with Davenport Public Finance provided details on the refinance Tuesday to the County Board of Supervisors, which unanimously gave the go ahead. Of the four bonds, all but one is currently at 3 percent interest or below. The highest current interest rate is 3.38 percent.

“At 3 percent who would have thought we would ever refinance it?” Rogers said. “Here we are.”

For bonds and leases, long-term and short-term rates continue to decline, he said. Rogers said the refinance would be done on the public market, which has the best rates, as opposed to private banks, charging higher interest on debt. That difference Rogers attributed to the fact that private banks “don’t pay as much taxes” now due to the 2017 tax cuts of President Donald Trump.