County to save $1.568 million on debt refinance with interest rates at historic lows

Culpeper County stands to save $1.568 million with the planned refinancing of four different pieces of debt as current interest rates remain at historic lows.
Financial advisor Mr. Courtney Rogers with Davenport Public Finance provided details on the refinance Tuesday to the County Board of Supervisors, which unanimously gave the go ahead. Of the four bonds, all but one is currently at 3 percent interest or below. The highest current interest rate is 3.38 percent.
“At 3 percent who would have thought we would ever refinance it?” Rogers said. “Here we are.”
For bonds and leases, long-term and short-term rates continue to decline, he said. Rogers said the refinance would be done on the public market, which has the best rates, as opposed to private banks, charging higher interest on debt. That difference Rogers attributed to the fact that private banks “don’t pay as much taxes” now due to the 2017 tax cuts of President Donald Trump.
In the first quarter after the tax cuts, in fact, the nation’s six big Wall Street banks posted record or near-record profits and saved at least $3.59 billion in federal taxes, according to an Associated Press report in the spring of 2018. The banks have continued to benefit, setting another record for profits of $120 billion in 2019. Bloomberg found the banks average tax rate fell to 18 percent last year when they had previously paid around 30 percent.
The financial advisor told the Culpeper County Board of the refinance, “We’re trying to get this done before the election because nobody knows what will happen to interest rates after—no matter who wins.” Rogers said long-term rates are expected to keep ticking up.
Supervisor Jack Frazier remarked lower interest rates with the refinance was “a no-brainer.”
Support Local Journalism
“It’s something we need to move forward with,” he said and the rest of the board agreed.
In other financial news, County Treasurer Missy White gave a brief presentation on the Fiscal Year 2020 Annual Report from her office. The report showed the county, from 2000-2019, had a 99.84 percent real estate tax collection rate. The personal property tax collection rate, from 2015-2019, was 97.26 percent, White told the board of supervisors. In 2019, the county abated $3,148 in tax bills less than $5 that were not charged due to the cost of preparing and mailing the bills exceeded the charge, the treasurer said.
Finally, more relief is coming to Culpeper County small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The town and county are partnering to award grants of $15,000 to businesses with fewer than 20 employees and a special focus on women or minority-owned operations. The new program, Culpeper Recovers, is expected to launch in November.
Virginia Dept. of Housing & Community Development awarded the $850,000 “urgent needs” Community Development Block Grant for rural localities to Culpeper using federal CARES Act money. Qualifying businesses, including local farms, receiving the entire grant amount, per guidelines, can use $10,000 to cover rent or mortgage and $5,000 for business retooling and technology purposes, according to Laura Loveday and Paige Read, with town and county economic development.
Culpeper Recovers will follow the same application and approval process as the $3.3 million Culpeper Cares small business grant program, also funded with federal CARES Act money. Read was finishing up the round two distribution on Tuesday and said when finalized all of the money will have been awarded. Like with that program, Community Investment Collaborative, a Charlottesville based micro-lender and consultant, will administer Culpeper Recovers.
Frazier said of the new $15,000 per business local grant program, “It doesn’t seem like it’s enough to make a difference.”
Read responded by saying if the struggling businesses applied for round 1 and 2 of Culpeper Cares and will apply for Culpeper Recovers next month, it would make a difference: “It will help them stay viable during a very volatile year.”
540/825-4315
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!