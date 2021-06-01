County to spend $250K in American Rescue Act funds to boost water supply at Clevenger's Corner

Culpeper County will spend $250,000 in newly-awarded federal funds through the American Rescue Act to expand its water system in the Clevenger’s Corner area—the site of a long-planned massive development at State Route 229 and U.S. Route 211.
The Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday morning easily approved the expenditure to purchase existing potable wells, well lots and easements in the approximate region of the recently reimagined Clevenger’s Village proposal. It is slated to be a 774-home neighborhood with more than 350,000-square feet of restaurants, grocery stores, office space and other commercial offerings on the county’s northern end.
According to Culpeper County Administrator John Egertson, a trio of wells at the site produces clean water and would enhance current infrastructure in the area.
“It behooves us to have more cushion,” he said. “This is an additional source of water to add to our system to make sure we have no concerns with the supply up there.”
According to media reports, construction will start this summer on a first phase of Clevenger’s Village.
Culpeper County Planning Director Sam McLearen said on Tuesday the phase one construction plan for 115 single family dwelling lots has been approved.
“The developer of this phase (Lennar Homes) is working on final record plats, bonding for land disturbance permits, etc. currently. I anticipate land disturbance to begin in the next few weeks,” he said.
In August, the county extended its water and sewer agreement 20 years with the project’s new owner, Emah Saadeh, with Saadeh Financial LLC in Woodbridge. Per the agreement, the developer will pay for construction of necessary utilities to serve the project.
The large commercial and residential venture, first imagined in the early 2000s, is now valued at more than $300 million. Culpeper County will receive more than $8.5 million total in cash at build-out for the earlier land rezoning. The project also promises eight home lots for Habitat for Humanity and 70 acres for an elementary and middle school.
A recent online real estate ad listed 10 acres of commercial land at the site for $10 million.
As for the total allocation to Culpeper County through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, it will be $10.21 million over two years. Egerston said on Tuesday the first payment of $5.1 million had been received.
The county will have until the end of 2024 to spend the money on qualifying, pandemic-related expenses, he said.
Unlike the similar CARES Act pandemic bailout under the Trump administration, the new round of relief funding can be used for water and sewer infrastructure and for recovery of lost revenues, Egertson told the board on Tuesday.
He said the “vast majority” of the federal money would be used to extend broadband fiber to all 4,200 addresses in Culpeper County without it as part of that ongoing initiative with All Points Broadband and local electric companies.
A public hearing will be held in July to hear from residents about how the money should be spent. Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood estimated the fiber-to-home project would cost $40 million—a quarter of which the county will cover.
