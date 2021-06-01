County to spend $250K in American Rescue Act funds to boost water supply at Clevenger's Corner

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In August, the county extended its water and sewer agreement 20 years with the project’s new owner, Emah Saadeh, with Saadeh Financial LLC in Woodbridge. Per the agreement, the developer will pay for construction of necessary utilities to serve the project.

The large commercial and residential venture, first imagined in the early 2000s, is now valued at more than $300 million. Culpeper County will receive more than $8.5 million total in cash at build-out for the earlier land rezoning. The project also promises eight home lots for Habitat for Humanity and 70 acres for an elementary and middle school.

A recent online real estate ad listed 10 acres of commercial land at the site for $10 million.

As for the total allocation to Culpeper County through the Biden administration’s American Rescue Plan, it will be $10.21 million over two years. Egerston said on Tuesday the first payment of $5.1 million had been received.

The county will have until the end of 2024 to spend the money on qualifying, pandemic-related expenses, he said.

Unlike the similar CARES Act pandemic bailout under the Trump administration, the new round of relief funding can be used for water and sewer infrastructure and for recovery of lost revenues, Egertson told the board on Tuesday.