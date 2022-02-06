County, town donate land for 60 low-income apartments off of Lightfoot Street

The town and county of Culpeper are partnering with the community action agency at People, Inc. on a proposed, low-income housing complex comprised of 60 apartments in three, three-story buildings.

One-bedroom apartments would go for around $700 per month and $800 per month for a two-bedroom, for people living at or below the poverty level, according to the nonprofit developer.

The project is proposed for construction on several local government-owned parcels just less than 6 acres, one of few vacant parcels left in town. The property is at the end of Lightfoot and Bickers Street, next to Head Start on Old Fredericksburg Road.

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors last week unanimously approved donating 5.5 acres owned by the county at the site to the project People, Inc. intends to build with low income tax credits through the state.

The community action agency earlier this year unveiled a housing renovation at Culpeper Crossing at the end of North East Street, where rent-controlled units received new carpet, appliances, paint and an exterior awning, among other upgrades.

The housing complex that will be accessed via Lightfoot Street will conserve an area as open space and will include a public playground. The county will host a public hearing on the project at its March 1 night meeting.

A town committee last week recommended donating the town’s .4-acre parcel. Town Council will hold a public hearing on the issue at its meeting this Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood moved approval of the county land donation at Tuesday’s meeting, seconded by East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, in whose district the project is located.

Town Manager Chris Hively said with the donation the town will designate the land a revitalization zone, so as to enhance the tax credit application. He said the property was not worth anything to the town other than use as a future right-of-way.

“It’s more of us giving them the area they need to meet their greenspace (requirement),” Hively said. He said the development would be built on the back piece of the county property.

People, Inc. Chief Development Officer Bryan Ailey, present at the second Board of Supervisors meeting in as many months, presented a site layout plan for the project Tuesday after hearing many questions from the board in January.

Culpeper Human Services Director Lisa Peacock told the board last month she was excited about the affordable housing complex, after holding many meetings with various groups like Foothills Housing Network, trying to create more places people can afford to live.

“The opportunity is right now in terms of funding,” Peacock said. “There is a quite a bit of money available through grants.”

Foothills Housing Network partner Patrick Mauney with the regional commission said funding sources are being allocated by the state for all five counties. The People, Inc. project would address needs identified in last year’s regional housing study, he said.

People, Inc. has been providing solutions to poverty in Virginia localities—including housing—since the 1960s, said Bryan Phipps, the community action agency’s new CEO.

Tax credits awarded for housing projects use private investor dollars to develop income-eligible housing, he said in January, of the application deadline in March.

Ailey told the board last month rents would be guaranteed for at least 15 years. He said the agency’s intention is to keep the projects, not to sell them, and to keep them affordable.

Catalpa Supervisor Paul Bates said he would hate to see that not happen, with housing built on land donated by the town and county.

“Or, it’s not the most desirable area to live, would be my only other concern with this project,” Bates said of the low-income neighborhood with blighted areas.

Phipps said the agency takes maintenance and retention of its properties very seriously, mentioning the former privately owned Brandywine Apartments on East Street.

“We took a market rate project and made it affordable,” the People, Inc. CEO said. “Our mission is to take projects and ensure they are available to residents at affordable rates.”

The agency also provides housing counseling and classes on home ownership for residents, Phipps said.

A financial management course should be mandatory for residents of rent-controlled Section 8-backed housing, Bates said, mentioning people working several jobs to afford a market rate apartment in Culpeper.

“A lot of times how you manage that money, what you spend it on needs to be addressed,” the supervisor said.

People, Inc. does not impart mandatory financial literacy training requirements for residents, Ailey said. The agency is trying to provide safe, affordable, decent housing, working with community partners to provide associated services, he said.

Residents have to make enough money to live there and they have to work, Ailey said. The more restrictions put on people, the smaller the net gets for people they can help, he added.

“Some folks just need a decent place to live. That is the focus on this project,” Ailey said.

Stevensburg Supervisor Susan Gugino asked if affordable housing complexes become less desirable places to live over time, referencing proximity to the Head Start and Kid Central daycare headquarters next door.

People, Inc. actively manages properties and sets aside reserves for ongoing improvements and maintenance, Ailey responded.

Supervisor Campbell supported the project.

“As a broker in real estate, we need housing like you wouldn’t believe,” she said. “Even with them building this, we need more. I don’t think we need to drag our feet, we need to move forward.”

Campbell tried to move it forward last month, with support from Chairman Gary Deal, who said rents are being increased all over the town and county.

Jefferson Supervisor Brad Rosenberger said the project needed vetting, but supported it in February with the rest of the board.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.