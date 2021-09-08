County, town finalizing deal for new ownership of Mountain Run Lake Park

The town of Culpeper is moving forward with transferring ownership to the county of a portion of Mountain Run Lake Park.

Located in the county, the town park includes the lake, which is part of the town drinking water supply. For that reason, the town will retain ownership of the back-up reservoir as well as the dam, shoreline and boat dock, and is legally required to do so.

The rest of the park, however, including a playground, pavilions and a dog park, would shift to county ownership, per the pending agreement. The county would also assume maintenance responsibilities for these 18.5 acres of land in the park, alleviating some $25,000 to $30,000 in annual maintenance costs to the town.

At its upcoming meeting next week, Culpeper Town Council will formally vote on an official transfer of the real property to the county.

Once the transfer is authorized, Culpeper County Parks & Recreation will assume oversight of park facilities at Mountain Run Lake. New amenities on site could be forthcoming as well.

The county department has $130,000 allocated in the capital improvements plan to construct four pickleball courts. The courts were originally envisioned to be located at the Culpeper Sports Complex at Eastern View High School.