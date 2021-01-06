County waives tax late fees 5 days past due date, eyes taxes on Airbnbs

Culpeper County taxpayers have received a slight payment reprieve due to pandemic related mail delays.

Meanwhile, elected officials will consider enacting an occupancy tax for Airbnb stays.

Real estate and personal property tax payments postmarked by Dec. 10 for the Dec. 5, 2020 due date will not incur late charges or fees, the board of supervisors decided this week.

“This mail situation is not good at all,” said Supervisor Brad Rosenberger in supporting the extension.

Added East Fairfax Supervisor Kathy Campbell, “I sent two Christmas cards on the 17th and they still haven’t received them.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chairman Gary Deal supported waiver of the late fees, saying many are struggling right now and it was the right thing to do.

Treasurer Missy White said 157 tax payment envelopes were received after the Dec. 5, 2020 due date, about double the amount last year. The office has charged $148,000 in late fees and interest through the end of December, she said.

Meanwhile, in Orange County, the board of supervisors gave a one-month extension for payment of personal property and real estate taxes, which were due Jan. 5, 2021.