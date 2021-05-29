Couple arrested in Culpeper after overdosing in car with baby

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Culpeper Police Department detectives and Street Crimes Unit officers responded to assist with the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the Culpeper Police Department has charged Eddie E. Cubbage, 40, of Orange, with one count of felony Child Abuse and one count of misdemeanor Driving Under the Influence of Drugs. He was held on a secure bond at the Culpeper County Jail.

The Culpeper Police Department has also charged Marissa Southerland, 28, of Culpeper, with one count of felony Child Abuse. Marissa was also served on unrelated outstanding warrants from Stafford County Sheriff’s Office and Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. She held without bond and turned over to Fauquier County Jail.

Based on the preliminary investigation, it was found that Cubbage and Southerland arranged to come to the Town of Culpeper to purchase illegal narcotics while the infant was in their care. The couple used the narcotics immediately after purchase, with the baby in the vehicle with them, and then they drove to the bank, where they overdosed.

The child is known to Cubbage and Southerland, but no additional identifying information will be released to protect the infant’s identity.