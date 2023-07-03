When Jesse Trimble and Melissa Lipscomb came to Culpeper County in August 2022, they were looking for a fresh start. Trimble came from Philadelphia in search of new opportunities and Lipscomb left Baltimore after a previous marriage had gone bad. They signed a one-year lease on an apartment, but were evicted after only four months.

Survey information provided by the Foothills Housing Network states that in the first six months of 2023, there were 275 unhoused people across Culpeper and the surrounding counties. The survey showed that 26 became unhoused due to evictions. Many who are unhoused resort to staying in cars, encampments and in the case of Trimble and Lipscomb, a hotel.

According to Cliff Lewis, pastor of the Culpeper Hope Community Church of the Nazarene, these issues happen often. He hopes to set up a system to help others like Trimble and Lipscomb.

“I’ve seen it quite a bit,” Lewis said. “We helped another young lady as well, in prayer and financially, and she’s on her feet now and has a place.

When they came to Culpeper, the couple was eager to start their new lives together. Lipscomb signed a one-year lease for Apartment #5 at 306 North East St., a property owned by Frank Graham, which would have allowed them to stay until September 2023.

Trimble and Lipscomb began planting roots in town. Lipscomb got a position at Compass Counseling and Trimble started a work-from-home dispatch job, which he later lost due to internet connection issues.

According to the couple, Graham refused to fix the internet connection due to other priorities.

Trimble and Lipscomb said more issues with the apartment surfaced which Graham refused to address, including non-functional smoke alarms, a broken front door knob and the presence of three furnaces that would heat up the kitchen and forced the couple to keep a window open for circulation at all times.

The renters had officials from the town of Culpeper perform an inspection of the premises. According to a letter addressed to Graham from Gary Cole of the town’s Department of Planning and Community Development, dated Nov. 15, 2022, the inspection confirmed the problems the couple had reported. Additional issues were found such as a dead rodent, flooding in the walkway to the door that required the use of a sump pump and a lack of carbon monoxide detectors.

A similar inspection conducted by Deputy State Fire Marshal Tony Dennis corroborated the town’s findings. That inspection was confirmed by Virginia Department of Fire Programs communication manager Will Merritt.

On November 1, the couple received a failure-to-pay notice, which they disputed, having kept receipts from their payments.

Trimble and Lipscomb obtained financial assistance for rent from the Salvation Army, but when they approached Graham with the paperwork they were denied. According to the couple, they were informed via letter that Graham would not accept the third-party rental assistance due to “previous experience.”

According to the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation’s website, Graham’s refusal is a violation of a provision of the Virginia Fair Housing Law which went into effect in 2022.

Graham and his legal representation did not respond to requests for comment.

Trimble and Lipscomb’s lawyer, Dan Turczan of Waldman & Associates, would not speculate on possible housing discrimination.

The couple scrambled and were able to get $900 in rental assistance through local churches, including St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, Family Community Church and Culpeper Presbyterian.

Trimble and Lipscomb managed to scrape the money together, but were again refused by Graham. In court, Trimble and Lipscomb found out Graham claimed the couple owed him more than $2,000 in back rent. According to Lipscomb, the moment she said “yes, we owe rent,” before explaining the situation further, was when they lost the eviction case.

However, the amount was in dispute due to inconsistencies between the ledgers from Apartments.com, Lipscomb’s receipts and what was claimed on the detainer.

According to Turczan, this situation is common due to the rules governing such situations, once the couple got the notice and five days had passed, any amount owed would give the landlord legal cause to evict a tenant.

Trimble and Lipscomb were able to get enough funds together through a GoFundMe page to pay for an appeal to postpone the eviction.

After sending a notice to Graham about pursuing a discrimination case for not accepting the financial assistance, a settlement was reached between all parties. Trimble and Lipscomb wouldn’t have to pay anything, but they had to move out by Jan. 31.

“The problem is that the Virginia Residential Landlord-Tenant Act favors the landlord,” said Turczan. “The result is that you have people like Ms. Lipscomb and Mr. Trimble who have legitimate concerns, but can’t get a court to hear them because of a technicality.”

Trimble and Lipscomb were more fortunate than many, and were able to get assistance to manage their plight.

Nearly six months after their eviction, Trimble and Lipscomb found a new place to live and filed a complaint with the Virginia Department of Fair Housing regarding their situation with Graham.

“We’re hoping that this teaches someone about their rights in this matter, that someone can learn about the process of an unlawful detainer summons from a renter’s point of view,” said Trimble.