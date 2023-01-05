 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple sought in purse theft, credit card larceny in Culpeper

Purse larceny suspects

Suspects sought in purse larceny and credit card fraud in the Town of Culpeper.

 CULPEPER POLICE

Culpeper Police are seeking to identify two individuals they say stole a purse, with credits cards inside, from Martin’s Grocery and then made fraudulent charges elsewhere around town.

The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

The subjects allegedly took the victim’s purse from a shopping cart. They immediately went to two other stores and are accused of fraudulently utilizing the victims’ credit cards to purchase gift cards and other various items.

The couple was seen driving a white 2013-2015 Mazda CX-9 SUV with California tags.

Anyone with information is asked to conactt MPO V. Grimes (PD61) at 540/ 727-3430 ext. 5571, 540/727-7900 or anonymously through contact CrimeSolvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

