Couple sought in shoplifting of 50-inch TV from Culpeper Target

A man and woman are being sought in the alleged shoplifting of a 50-inch television from Target in Culpeper.

Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the duo captured in store surveillance video in the shoplifting that occured around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The man exited the store with a TCL brand TV without paying for it, police said. He was seen exiting the store with the woman.

The duo left the Target parking lot in a newer model, red, four-door Chevy Impala, police said.

Anything with identifying information in the case is asked to contact Officer A. Otey at McGuckin at 540/727-3430 or 540/727-7900 and anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.