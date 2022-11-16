 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Couple sought in shoplifting of 50-inch TV from Culpeper Target

TargetTVshoplift.jpg

Culpeper Police are seeking to ID this pair they say were involved in shoplifting a TV from Target.

 CULPEPER PD

A man and woman are being sought in the alleged shoplifting of a 50-inch television from Target in Culpeper.

Culpeper Police Dept. is seeking assistance to identify the duo captured in store surveillance video in the shoplifting that occured around 1:45 p.m. on Oct. 15.

The man exited the store with a TCL brand TV without paying for it, police said. He was seen exiting the store with the woman.

The duo left the Target parking lot in a newer model, red, four-door Chevy Impala, police said.

Anything with identifying information in the case is asked to contact Officer A. Otey at McGuckin at 540/727-3430 or 540/727-7900 and anonymously through Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or tips@culpeperva.gov.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

