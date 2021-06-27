Couple turns former Navy bus into traveling tiny home

Keely Borland and Chris Austin have a dream about how and where they want to live. And they’re making it come true.
In a yard off Fredericksburg’s Bragg Road sits a 28-foot bus formerly used by the Navy. Borland and Austin are converting it into a traveling “tiny house” they hope to use to explore the country.
Doing the work themselves, they removed the seats, floor, ceiling and sides of the bus, leaving what Borland called “a cylindrical metal can” into which they’ve built their house on wheels.
They learned from other “skoolies” who turn used buses into traveling homes, and they talked extensively about what they wanted in a bus home.
Austin is a former architect and Borland is an opera singer. They’ve both worked in TV and met on the set of “Wonder Woman 1984.”
They split time between Austin’s family home in Spotsylvania County and Borland’s house in Rockville, Md. Being creative people, they had a lot of ideas for their shared space.
They managed to include a full-size bed, although one side folds up to provide access to water tanks and plumbing beneath.
There’s a full-size refrigerator and freezer, storage space and counters that double as a desk. The bus has a bathroom with shower, a couch, a kitchen with a cooktop and partitions that can close off spaces as needed.
The mobile home has AC and heating, solar panels on the roof hooked to lithium batteries, and a rooftop deck accessed from an interior ladder. There’s even space up there for a pop-up tent.
“The only thing that didn’t make it in, because it just takes too much floor space, is a bathtub,” Borland said. “But I’m thinking we can find room at some point for a detached one stored up top.”
They say a part of their dream is to eventually own small pieces of property in two or three different parts of the U.S.
“The hope is to eventually build an A-frame or tiny houses on those pieces of property, and then use the bus–home to travel between them,” said Austin. “We could stay in one and rent out the bus if that made sense.”
Austin and Borland have been working on the TV show “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” in and around Richmond. They say productions happen all over the country, and their converted bus can both get them there and then serve as a residence for as long as needed. Austin figures the bus could remain off the grid for up to a month.
“And at pennies on the dollar to what it would cost for hotels and eating at restaurants,” he said.
Austin, who has experience building custom houses, developed an affinity for the trades by accompanying his grandfather—Don Austin, a welder—to work sites when he was young.
Those interests took him to Arizona State University to study architecture, a field he worked in after college for two years before deciding it wasn’t for him.
Borland wanted to work as a singer in the movie business, a path that took her to the Lawrence University Conservatory of Music in Wisconsin and then graduate school at the University of Southern California, where she focused on opera.
She has worked as a musician in Maryland and Virginia in recent years, while also teaching voice and keyboard virtually during the pandemic.
She hopes the latter will continue from what they have dubbed the “Wrenna” bus, so named in honor of the tenacious wren.
A satellite-linked system could provide Wi-Fi and cellular service that would also allow her to work as a website designer.
Borland said they feel lucky to have found a great bus to start with, a mid-sized 2005 vehicle used as a shuttle at Dover Air Force Base with “only” 80,000 miles. They were thrilled the Caterpillar diesel engine seemed in good shape.
They made a website about the conversion, and hope to use the site to connect with others who have similar interests, and to partner with suppliers and provide links to materials and equipment they use.
Austin said they used sustainable materials when possible, like the compressed paper and resin material used for countertops.
The couple has been forthcoming about the cost of the conversion. They’re $26,000, all in, for their Wrenna bus so far.
Austin and Borland hope to visit relatives in Maine, where they look forward to cooler temperatures as they finish the conversion.
“We’ll get everything we need to travel and be safe accomplished here, but it will be some time before we tackle things like the dashboard, paint job outside and more,” said Austin.
He sees a potential side gig in helping others work on their conversion projects.
“I’ll have all my tools with me and can do whatever work people need,” Austin said.
Borland said she and Austin have found a whole new community of “skoolie” friends.
“One family we talked to online said they figured a couch-bench was best for their son as they traveled, but realized after a year of traveling that a table with seats on either side was better,” she said. “It seems time and travel will say what works best.”
To learn more or follow the pair in their Wrenna bus, visit wrennabus.com.
Rob Hedelt is a columnist with
The Free Lance-Star.