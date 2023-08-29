In its first summer as a brick and mortar business, Court’s Kitchen recently hosted a delectable fall tasting event under twinkle lights in the rustic barn at Mountain Run Winery in Culpeper.

“It was such a great response, I definitely hope to do it again,” said Court’s Kitchen founder Courtney Simpson, of Rixeyville, a caterer who opened a kitchen in March in the business park on Lakeside Drive in Culpeper.

She had originally planned to do the Aug. 3 fall tasting kitchen in her new kitchen location, but the response and rainy weather necessitated a different venue. Mountain Run Winery is a favorite of hers for events and owner Dave Foster was kind enough to allow her to rent the barn space, said Simpson.

Featured items on the menu were winter berry salad, strawberry ricotta crostini, stuffed peppers with hot pepper jelly from Double Top Farms in Madison, cheese truffles, dirty martini dip, Mediterranean wraps, pear gorgonzola bites, cantaloupe and prosciutto skewers and antipasto skewers.

Several local vendors contributed to the fall tasting menu—Cake Krums of Madison brought fall flavored cupcakes, Classie Sassie Mixerz of Madison served up mocktails and Blue House Blooms of Lignum did table centerpieces. Grace Oak Designs did the tags for the favor bag, containing whipped feta, a favorite Court’s Kitchen recipe, Simpson said.

“The weather was wet, but it didn't stop anyone from coming and enjoying food, drinks and friendship,” she said.

Over 75 people attended the charcuterie inspired culinary event filled with a night of raffles and prizes.

“I received such wonderful feedback and most everyone asked for me to do it quarterly,” said Simpson.

Business has been insanely busy, said the local chef, who got her start in the field in 2018. A holiday tasting menu is in the works.

“It does take a lot of coordination to pull it off. Right now, my advertising is simply by word of mouth. I feel like I have worked hard to build a pretty good name for myself in Culpeper and people know what to expect when they hire me for an event,” she said.

Located just outside of town off Sperryville Pike, Court’s Kitchen doesn’t get the help CRI gives small downtown businesses, Simpson said.

“I'd love to get my name out to Culpeper some more.”

Simpson is the mother of six, her grown girls are all moved out and her son, Ryker, attends Woodberry Forest boys boarding school in Madison County. He helped out with the business over the summer, she said.

“My husband is my rock that holds down the fort so I can do all these events and spend long hours in the kitchen,” Simpson stated.

He works from home as an engineer for Curtiss Wright.

Her 11-year-old, Everleigh, and 8-year-old, Kerrigan, help by allowing mom to spend all that time in the kitchen and understanding that weekends are usually for events, Simpson said.

“They loved being at the Fall Tasting kitchen and Kerrigan was the ‘Raffle Girl’ picking all the winning numbers. She took her job very seriously.”

Everything is not confirmed for a holiday tasting kitchen, "A Very Court Christmas," planned for late November The Mulberry at Old Trade Brewery in Brandy Station.

“I will be collaborating with local businesses again to bring lots of fun to the event and plan to do a silent auction to donate to a local charity. I hope to bring lots of new faces out to celebrate the holidays, Court style,” she said.

Court’s Kitchen was voted 2023 Best Caterer in Culpeper Star-Exponent's Best Of awards. See courtskitchenllc.com and Court's Kitchen on Facebook.