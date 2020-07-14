The Virginia Department of Health reported Tuesday that the statewide total for COVID-19 cases is 72,443—an increase of 801 from the 71,642 reported Monday.
The 72,443 cases consist of 69,610 confirmed cases and 2,833 probable cases. There are 1,977 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia—1,870 confirmed and 107 probable. That’s an increase of 9 from the 1,968 reported Monday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but whose cases have not been confirmed with a positive test.
In the Culpeper area, there are 1,606 cases: 863 in Culpeper County, 497 in Fauquier County, 49 in Madison County, 165 in Orange County and 32 in Rappahannock County.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Wade Kartchner, in an email report, said Tuesday that “there appeared to be an upward trend of cases in the health district and that has been borne out over this past week. There is definitely more COVID-19 in our community than there was a few weeks ago.”
Kartchner added, “There are a number of reasons for this, but I would like to focus on the things we can control, namely, washing your hands, maintaining recommended physical distancing, and masking up when you can’t. We are in this for the long haul.”
The Culpeper region has 25 deaths attributed to the virus: 12 in Culpeper, 8 in Fauquier, 1 in Madison, 3 in Orange and 1 in Rappahannock.
A free COVID-19 testing event will be held Saturday in the Madison County High School parking lot at 68 Mountaineer Drive in Madison, organized by the RRHD Health District and the counties of Madison, Orange and Rappahannock.
The site will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 people will be tested, regardless of whether they are experiencing symptoms or not. Those who are symptomatic are urged to wear a face covering.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results in Virginia grows, data from the VDH coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down. The seven-day average for percentage of positive test results was at 6.9% as of July 10, which is the most recent figure provided by the VDH. That’s down from a peak of 20.8% on April 21.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
