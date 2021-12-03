COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on rise in Fredericksburg region

Last year’s spikes in cases after the winter holiday season continued into March, Chamberlin said. She said health officials “are hopeful” that an extended spike can be avoided this year because of the vaccine, which wasn’t an option during Thanksgiving and Christmas in 2020.

“The more concerning metrics would be hospitalizations and deaths,” Chamberlain said.

Prior to Thanksgiving, on Nov. 26, there were 39 COVID patients at the region’s three hospitals, Chamberlin said.

The number of virus patients has continued to climb, to 48 on Nov. 29, then 56 a day later. As of Thursday there were 57 COVID patients in the region’s hospitals.

On Friday, Mary Washington Hospital had 44 COVID-19 patients, five of whom were in the ICU.

Chamberlin said booster shots for adults are “really important” in keeping cases from climbing.

She said the health district recommends the community vaccination center in Central Park, because of accessibility. The clinic is open from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every day except Monday.

Chamberlin also encouraged parents to get their children (ages 5–11) vaccinated.