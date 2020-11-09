COVID-19 cases quadruple among inmates in Culpeper's Coffeewood

Culpeper County saw a substantial increase in COVID-19 cases Monday due to a ballooning outbreak at the state’s Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells.
Virginia Department of Corrections reported 169 inmates, or around 19 percent of the prison population, actively positive for the novel coronavirus as of Monday, Nov. 9 – more than quadrupling cases since last Monday when there were 40 inmates actively positive.
The medium security has an average daily population of 889 incarcerated men. There were no deaths reported from the infectious respiratory disorder at Coffeewood.
Among staff members of the prison, 13 were positive as of Monday, compared to 5 on last Monday, Nov. 2. In total, the state reported 234 positive cases at Coffeewood since the outbreak started.
The prison outbreak increased Culpeper County’s COVID-19 cases by 99 overnight Sunday to Monday for a total of 1,597 cases since the virus started its spread eight months ago. Culpeper County residents who died from the virus remained steady for the past month at 18.
“I know that Coffeewood staff is working diligently to isolate, mitigate, and resolve the situation with their patients,” said Culpeper County Board of Supervisors Chairman Gary Deal in a post Monday.
He said prison staff was working with Culpeper County Emergency Services Director Bill Ooten and Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton to focus “on not over-burdening our EMS team or our hospital.” To treat sick prisoners, regional and private contracting assistance could be used, if necessary, according to Deal.
Coffeewood continued to have the largest COVID-19 outbreak among the state prison system as of Monday.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, in an update Friday, addressed prevalence of COVID-19 cases among the local Hispanic community.
Back in the spring, the population accounted for a full two-thirds of cases in the five-county district, he said.
“One of the very real reasons for this was the fact that there are those in our community who can’t or couldn’t follow our recommendations (particularly for social distancing) because of their unique living situations or work that compelled them to continue during the lockdown,” Kartchner said. “That number is now down to one third.”
The bulk of cases are now in different demographic groups, including a number in congregate settings, he said.
“But in the last month or so, we have seen a new trend. Our case investigations tell us that many of these new cases are due to larger groups of people getting together socially, where the virus is more likely to spread,” Kartchner said. “We’ve seen this in the form of Halloween parties, after school get-togethers in the high school crowd, large birthday parties, and many others. Many of these cases could have been avoided with a modicum of common sense and caution.”
Regardless of the reason for the large gatherings, he added, it will case the virus to spread more efficiently.
“We cannot will it away or pretend it has already left,” Kartchner said. “The virus is still out there and spreading. And there will be attendant hospitalizations and deaths for some of us.”
