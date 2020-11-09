COVID-19 cases quadruple among inmates in Culpeper's Coffeewood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Coffeewood continued to have the largest COVID-19 outbreak among the state prison system as of Monday.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner, in an update Friday, addressed prevalence of COVID-19 cases among the local Hispanic community.

Back in the spring, the population accounted for a full two-thirds of cases in the five-county district, he said.

“One of the very real reasons for this was the fact that there are those in our community who can’t or couldn’t follow our recommendations (particularly for social distancing) because of their unique living situations or work that compelled them to continue during the lockdown,” Kartchner said. “That number is now down to one third.”

The bulk of cases are now in different demographic groups, including a number in congregate settings, he said.