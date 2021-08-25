COVID-19 claims 300th Fredericksburg-area resident

Numbers have been climbing steadily since the end of July—and reaching rates that haven’t been seen in months. On Tuesday, the state health department reported that 3,027 more people across Virginia had tested positive for the virus since the day before. There hasn’t been a daily increase that large across the commonwealth since mid-February, according to the state health department’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.

The Fredericksburg health district is averaging 114 new cases per day for a seven-day period during the fourth week of the month, when it averaged 60 cases per day for the first week of August.

Its positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, has been between 9.3 percent and 10.6 percent all month. Health officials say rates above 5 percent indicate the virus is widespread.

For much of August, the entire Fredericksburg area has been in the red zone, meaning the level of virus transmission is high, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measurements, and masks should be worn inside public areas.