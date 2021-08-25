COVID-19 claims 300th Fredericksburg-area resident

The Rappahannock Area Health District has reached two undesirable milestones in the COVID-19 pandemic.
As of Tuesday, 300 people in Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford have died from the virus since March 2020.
Two deaths have been reported so far this week. They were two white men, both age 80-plus, one in Spotsylvania and the other in Stafford.
In addition, the local health district has surpassed the 1,000-mark of people hospitalized with virus symptoms during the pandemic. The number on Tuesday stood at 1,010 patients who’ve been admitted to the area’s three hospitals between March 2020 and late August 2021, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
Both are “a stark reminder that our communities are still very much in the throes of this pandemic,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district. “The COVID-19 milestones RAHD would prefer to reach involve vaccination rates, decreased case counts and even long stretches with no hospitalizations or deaths.”
But the local health district and state, like the rest of the nation, seem to be going in the other direction, particularly as the highly contagious delta variant “is just ripping through unvaccinated individuals at a very alarming rate,” Dr. Christopher Newman, chief medical officer of Mary Washington Healthcare, said recently.
Numbers have been climbing steadily since the end of July—and reaching rates that haven’t been seen in months. On Tuesday, the state health department reported that 3,027 more people across Virginia had tested positive for the virus since the day before. There hasn’t been a daily increase that large across the commonwealth since mid-February, according to the state health department’s website at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-in-virginia.
The Fredericksburg health district is averaging 114 new cases per day for a seven-day period during the fourth week of the month, when it averaged 60 cases per day for the first week of August.
Its positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, has been between 9.3 percent and 10.6 percent all month. Health officials say rates above 5 percent indicate the virus is widespread.
For much of August, the entire Fredericksburg area has been in the red zone, meaning the level of virus transmission is high, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention measurements, and masks should be worn inside public areas.
Health officials continue to stress “that vaccination is the way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Chamberlin said. In the midst of high transmission rates, she urged “a layered approach to safety” that included getting vaccinated, wearing a mask inside public spaces or even outside in crowded conditions for both the vaccinated and unvaccinated, maintaining social distance from those outside your household and frequent hand washing.
As of Tuesday, more than 60 percent of adults in the Rappahannock Area Health District have gotten at least one dose of vaccine. Only 43 percent of those ages 12–17 have had one shot while those on the opposite spectrum, ages 65 and older, have the highest rates at 83 percent with at least one dose, according to the RAHD.
David McKnight, CEO of Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, said he understands that getting vaccinated is a personal decision. He encouraged residents to read the data from reputable sources and avoid being influenced by misinformation.
“If you are struggling with the decision to get a vaccine, speak with your physician and ask the questions you need answered to weigh the risk versus the reward,” McKnight said. “If you desire to return to what life was like before the pandemic, without the mask and other restrictions, the choice to get vaccinated should be an easy one.”
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425