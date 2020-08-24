COVID-19 closes Culpeper Courthouse Monday for deep cleaning

Possible exposure to COVID-19 closed the Culpeper County Courthouse on Monday for a deep cleaning, officials said.

Judge Dale Durrer issued the order August 24 closing the circuit court clerk’s office for a day, “owing to the possible exposure to COVID-19,” thus constituting “a threat to the health and safety of the clerk’s office personnel and the general public,” the order stated.

Cases in circuit, general district and juvenile & domestic relations were continued by order of the court. The sheriff’s office reported Monday morning the courthouse would be closed.

Since onset of the pandemic in March, Culpeper County has contracted to have an additional cleaning person dedicated full time to the courthouse, according to County Administrator John Egertson. He said ventilation, air filtration and all aspects of CDC workplace safety guidance have been addressed.

Culpeper County Director of Environmental Services Paul Howard said custodians normally clean each evening from 5:30 to 9 p.m.

“Our custodial contractor is performing a special cleaning and fogging all the rooms and courtrooms today because of a confirmed COVID case,” he said on Monday. “The courts plan to resume their normal operations tomorrow.”