COVID-19 cluster found in Culpeper Methodist musical group

Culpeper Methodist, which resumed in-person services in early July, does not allow singing during Sunday worship, Hemming said. Music at in-person Sunday worship services had been instrumental-only, with keyboard or organ, or a recording, Hemming said.

Since the church received word of the first member’s COVID-19 diagnosis, the leadership’s communication with parishioners has been very open and transparent, he said.

During Sunday’s virtual worship service, beamed from his laptop and smartphone at home, Hemming told church members: “One of the things I wanted to let you know is that our congregation is certainly in need of prayer. On Thursday evening, we found that one of our staff members was diagnosed positive with COVID-19. That has caused all kinds of changes to take place, including worship today.”

He admitted that he hadn’t slept so well Saturday night, and planned to go get a COVID the next day. Hemming urged parishioners to pray for one another.

On Monday, the lead pastor went to MedExpress to be tested, and later learned that he also was positive for the highly communicable disease, he said.

So far, the minister said Tuesday evening, church members’ symptoms have been mild. Hemming said he has a sore throat, body aches and slight headache.