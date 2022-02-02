COVID-19 death toll continues to climb regionally, statewide

While the number of new cases and hospital patients has declined in recent weeks, COVID-19 is having the last word on just how devastating the fast-spreading omicron variant has been, locally and across the state.

Reports for another 900 Virginians who died from the latest virus surge will be posted in coming days, according to the Virginia Department of Health. This week alone, another 17 deaths have been added to the toll for the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

The local residents who died ranged in age from their 50s to their 90s with white men being particularly hard hit. According to state data, 15 of the 17 people who recently died of the virus were white (two were Black) and 11 were male.

Spotsylvania continues to have markedly more deaths than Stafford—216 to 126 fatalities—even though Stafford has a bigger population and a higher number of cases. Since the pandemic began, 28,319 people in Stafford have tested positive for COVID-19 compared to 25,086 in Spotsylvania, according to state data.

Before vaccines were prevalent, Spotsylvania had a higher death rate due to outbreaks in long-term care facilities. But of the 17 deaths reported this week, only three were residents of nursing homes or assisted-care facilities. Two were in Spotsylvania and one was in Stafford.

Most of the deaths being added to the state tally in coming days occurred in December and January, according to the state. While health officials try to stay “as up to date as possible so we can have accurate information in real time,” that’s not always possible, said Lindsay Taylor, COVID-19 data manager with the local health district.

“In situations of surge, sometimes this is out of our control,” she said.

The volume of new cases reported since the holidays illustrate how difficult it was to keep pace. On Jan. 4, there were 1,731 new cases reported in a single day in the local health district. That set a pandemic record.

Cases have fallen since then and were less than 300 per day for Tuesday and Wednesday. Likewise, people being treated for COVID in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals dropped from a pandemic high of 215 patients on Jan. 13 to 103 people on Tuesday, according to the RAHD.

Death reports always lag behind the surge in cases and hospitalizations, according to health officials, for several reasons. It takes a while for the disease to progress from the time a person gets sick, needs to be hospitalized and then dies. Also, last month’s surge in numbers made it difficult for case investigators to look into all the cases and determine the outcome, according to information the state health department sent to staff members.

“Even when a case investigator is able to contact the patient or next of kin, the patient may have died as a result of their COVID-19 infection subsequent to that interview so we are only aware of the death when the death certificate is received,” according to the VDH.

In addition, the National Center for Health Statistics has to review the death certificates and certify COVID-19 as the cause.

As of Wednesday, Virginia had reported 16,412 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began, but the new death reports being added in coming days will push the death toll well over 17,000 people.

“The numbers on these reports represent … individuals who were loved and who leave behind grieving families,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district. “They represent people who have in various ways contributed to our communities and who are now lost to all of us.”

She said she feels a “profound sadness and frustration” when she adds “yet another COVID death to a daily report. So many of these tragic deaths were preventable.”

Like other health officials, Chamberlin continues to stress the need for vaccinations and booster shoots. On its Facebook page, Mary Washington Healthcare stated that people who are eligible for booster shots but have not gotten them are considered partially vaccinated.

“Vaccination is our most powerful tool to limit infection and severe disease,” stated the Three Rivers Health District in its weekly update on Monday. “It appears we have passed the peak of the omicron surge [but] there is still a lot of virus circulating in our communities. Please get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

There were more than 21,000 vaccines, including 12,000 booster shots, administered in the Rappahannock Area Health District in January, according to the RAHD. With the additional shots, more than 58 percent of the health district’s residents, age 5 and older, have been fully vaccinated. But only 25 percent of the same group has been boosted, according to RAHD.

Another metric illustrates how transmissible omicron has been, even among those vaccinated. But while the number of vaccinated people getting infected more than doubled from the day after Thanksgiving to Jan. 22—from 62,902 to 131,697 people—hospitalization and death rates among the same group were much lower.

The hospitalization rate went up 63 percent, from 2,131 to 3,475 people, while deaths rose 28 percent, from 773 to 991 vaccinated people, according to state data.

“No, vaccines are not perfect and cannot prevent all COVID infections,” Chamberlin said, “but they’re a great start.“