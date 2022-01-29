COVID-19 deaths 'heartbreaking' for Fredericksburg-area families and communities

After nearly two years of the pandemic, has the death toll from COVID-19 reached the point that almost everyone knows someone who has died from the virus?

“I would say absolutely,” said Angie Snyder, operations director at Healthy Generations Area Agency on Aging. “If you don’t know someone directly, it’s someone that you have met in passing or it’s someone who is close to someone you love.”

Those on Snyder’s list include about 60 clients of Healthy Generations, which provides resources to those 55 and older in the Rappahannock Area Health District—Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Clients claimed by COVID represent about one out of every 10 people helped by the agency.

“When the other clients find out their friend has passed way, it’s really very hard and very sad,” Snyder said. “It just makes everyone think about life and how brief it really is.”

Last week was particularly sobering in that department, as 15 virus-related deaths were reported in the local health district. Those who died ranged in age from a Stafford County boy under 10 to men and women over 80 from every locality in the health district except King George. Of the 15 deaths, nine residents were white, five were Black and one was Hispanic.

Across the United States, an average of 2,500 Americans died every day last week, according to national data. The 15 local deaths are among 32 people whose virus-related deaths have been reported so far this year and 444 local residents who’ve died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

They are “tremendous” losses, said Doug Boggs, a Spotsylvania County resident who views the long arm of COVID on several fronts. The retired Spotsylvania fire and rescue division chief helped work on emergency management plans that were put in place when the pandemic began.

He shares daily information with his church, Fredericksburg United Methodist, so people will be aware of the transmission level in the community. And he also works part time in local funeral homes.

Late fall and early winter always seem to bring increasing numbers of deaths, but recent surges have been even higher—and not just because of COVID-19, he said.

“We’re having large amounts of deaths,” said Boggs, who’s helped with funerals for five years. “I’ve never seen this many.”

In terms of virus-related fatalities, it’s not always the old and infirm who succumb. Boggs recently grieved the death of a former co-worker, a man in his 50s who had no other health conditions.

The Rev. Dwight Hargrove Sr. of Zion Hill Baptist Church in Spotsylvania has seen the same. The younger brother of a member—a man who ran 12 miles every morning—died from COVID-19 after he and his wife got infected, the pastor said.

The wife recovered, but the husband, who “was in the best of health,” Hargrove said, died about two days after he was hospitalized.

“With any death, it always has an impact on your community because it’s a loss to a family, it’s a circle that’s broken,” the pastor said. But deaths from COVID-19 “seem to be spiraling because some of the community are not taking this seriously. There’s this laissez-faire attitude, that it’s not gonna touch me or if it does, I can bounce back.”

Boggs also acknowledges the denial, that people seem to think it won’t happen to them.

“Unfortunately, it does,” he said.

Meg Pemberton is a geriatric care manager who runs ElderCare Connections, a business that offers solutions for the elderly. Her family, friends and almost everyone she meets through work share stories about COVID losses, but as with the others, not all have been older people.

“The number that have experienced a COVID-related death is heartbreaking,” she said. “I think of young families in which both parents have died. The lives of their children have been irrevocably changed. Families who could not be with their loved ones as they died will experience a grief unlike many others. Moving on from these tragedies is beyond difficult.”

It’s almost too much for words, said the Rev. Gina Anderson–Cloud, senior pastor at Fredericksburg United Methodist.

“I don’t think that we can fully absorb the grief, the pain, the fallout, the loss,” she said. “At this point in this pandemic, we’re all just making our way through. It just hurts too much.”

The local deaths reported last week are a result of the fifth surge in virus cases since the pandemic began and the work of the fast-spreading omicron variant. As with earlier spikes, deaths always lag behind new case numbers and hospitalizations.

While deaths were reported in batches last week—six on Monday and eight on Thursday, as well as Wednesday’s notice about the second area child dying from the virus—other indicators of COVID-19’s presence in the community are dropping.

Earlier this month, there were 214 patients with virus symptoms being treated in the Fredericksburg area’s three hospitals. That’s an all-time pandemic record.

On Friday, the patient count was down to 127 people, according to the RAHD.

Health officials like for the positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests among all those taken, to hover at about 5 percent. For the local health district, it was 32 percent Friday—but that’s down from the all-time high of 44 percent two weeks ago.

Likewise, new cases have fallen locally. As of Friday, an average of 432 people a day were testing positive over a seven-day period compared with 532 per day on Jan. 21 and 807 a day on Jan. 14.