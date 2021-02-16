COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations still on the rise in Culpeper area

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise in the five-county Culpeper area.

Since Feb. 1, Culpeper County added five deaths from the virus for a total of 39 people, as of Feb. 16, 2021, since reporting began nearly a year ago last March.

Eleven new hospitalizations were recorded in Culpeper since Feb. 1 for a total of 161 residents hospitalized from the virus, as of Feb. 16. Culpeper County added more than 200 new positive cases since the start of this month, according to Virginia Dept. of Health, for a total of just under 4,0000 cases.

In Fauquier, there have been 37 deaths from COVID-19 – an increase of four people since Feb. 1. Hospitalizations from the virus in Fauquier were at 149 people as of Tuesday, compared to 125 on Feb. 1. Fauquier County added more than 300 new cases since the start of this month, according to VDH, for a total of 3,808 cases.

In Madison County, deaths were at 21 as of Feb. 16 – one more than on Feb. 1 and hospitalizations had also increased by one since the start of this month, according to VDH.

Orange County reported 19 deaths from COVID-19 as of Feb. 16, one more since Feb. 1, and 68 hospitalizations, up from 61 people in the hospital as of Feb. 1.