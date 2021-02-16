COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations still on the rise in Culpeper area

COVID-19 deaths and hospitalizations continue to rise in the five-county Culpeper area.
Since Feb. 1, Culpeper County added five deaths from the virus for a total of 39 people, as of Feb. 16, 2021, since reporting began nearly a year ago last March.
Eleven new hospitalizations were recorded in Culpeper since Feb. 1 for a total of 161 residents hospitalized from the virus, as of Feb. 16. Culpeper County added more than 200 new positive cases since the start of this month, according to Virginia Dept. of Health, for a total of just under 4,0000 cases.
In Fauquier, there have been 37 deaths from COVID-19 – an increase of four people since Feb. 1. Hospitalizations from the virus in Fauquier were at 149 people as of Tuesday, compared to 125 on Feb. 1. Fauquier County added more than 300 new cases since the start of this month, according to VDH, for a total of 3,808 cases.
In Madison County, deaths were at 21 as of Feb. 16 – one more than on Feb. 1 and hospitalizations had also increased by one since the start of this month, according to VDH.
Orange County reported 19 deaths from COVID-19 as of Feb. 16, one more since Feb. 1, and 68 hospitalizations, up from 61 people in the hospital as of Feb. 1.
Rappahannock County reported one new hospitalization since the start of the month for a total of 15 and no new deaths, holding steady at two residents dying from COVID-19.
As of Feb. 14, the health department had administered 7,856 virus vaccines in Culpeper County.
The Culpeper County Department of Emergency Services last week launched a COVID-19 help line assisting residents with questions and concerns regarding vaccines. EMS personnel also assisted more than 30 residents with no internet by completing their preregistration forms so that they can be placed in the queue to receive their vaccination, according to an update last week from EMS Director Bill Ooten.
VDH on Tuesday switched to a statewide vaccination sign-up system at vaccinate.virginia.gov though officials warned it could get overloaded and citizens should keep trying to access it. The local sign-up through the local health department is no longer active, but those who already signed up will be shifted in the cue to the centralized state system.
EMS also collaborated last week with Culpeper Medical Center and the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District to receive additional vaccine doses for Culpeper County residents, Ooten said. During a two-day period last week, the local call center scheduled more than 165 vaccination appointments for Culpeper County residents for a clinic this week.
Ooten is looking for vaccine clinic volunteers who are state-certified health care providers and trained to administer IM injections. Administrative volunteers are also needed. To volunteer, contact 540/718-4008 or BOOTEN@culpepercounty.gov
