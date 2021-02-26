COVID-19 impacts both young and old

All week, there’s been grave news about the number of people, mostly over age 60, who’ve died since mid-January from COVID-19 and reports about their deaths have been delayed because of a backlog in paperwork.
Another six local deaths were added to the total on Friday, bringing the death toll from COVID-19 in the Rappahannock Area Health District to 220 people.
But here’s a reminder that the novel coronavirus doesn’t limit its impact to the older set. This week, the Virginia Department of Health also reported that five confirmed cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children, or MIS-C, have been identified in Richmond-area localities.
The rare syndrome is associated with COVID-19 and can cause problems with a child’s heart and other organs, according to health officials. In many cases, children have a fever lasting several days and may show symptoms of irritability or decreased activity, abdominal pain without another explanation, diarrhea, vomiting, rash, conjunctivitis, lack of appetite, red or cracked lips, red or bumpy tongue or swollen hands and feet.
Two cases of the syndrome have been confirmed in children in the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford. One was reported in July, and the other more recently, but local health officials declined to give any details to protect the child’s privacy.
The five cases recently confirmed in the Richmond area are among 30 statewide since the pandemic began, according to the state department of health. In a press release, the state noted that increases in MIS-C cases coincide with surging COVID-19 cases, and that other states that saw spikes in virus cases also reported more children suffering from the inflammatory syndrome.
Any clinicians who are treating a child with the syndrome are urged to contact their local health district immediately, said Dr. Norm Oliver, state health commissioner.
MIS-C is a relatively new condition, just as COVID-19 was a year ago, and reporting is limited to those under age 21. While it can be serious and even deadly, most children diagnosed have improved with treatment, according to the state.
“These cases serve as an important reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” said Dr. Tom Franck, director of the Chickahominy Health District, where children recently were sickened with the syndrome.
Meanwhile, death reports continue for those at the opposite end of the spectrum. Of the six local deaths reported Friday, all were people age 60 and above who represented every locality in the local health district except Fredericksburg. Two were residents of long-term care facilities.
State officials have been reviewing death certificates submitted by clinicians who undoubtedly faced overwhelming numbers of cases, and deaths, during holiday surges. Oliver, the state health commissioner, has asked providers to submit the death certificates in a more timely fashion to avoid the kind of backlog state officials have dealt with recently.
State workers expect to continue their review of death certificates through the end of next week—meaning the high volumes of deaths being reported could continue.
