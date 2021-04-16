COVID-19 impacts hospitals, sends more in search of services for mental health, substance abuse

“Some people are afraid of reopening because they’ve self-isolated for so long,” Harkey said. “They’re anxious, have panic attacks, they are afraid they’re going to have to leave their home and go back out in the world to make a living. Some people are almost frozen, their fears are so great.”

Jeremy Burton, a peer recovery specialist, shares his experience of overcoming opioids with others in recovery. When the pandemic closed regular support-group meetings, he realized how much he relied on the gatherings and face-to-face meetings to keep him grounded. He was reaching out to and connecting with others, which helped him and them, and without the sessions, “a lot of my accountability was out the window,” Burton said.

As he thought about the initial shutdown, he remembered a woman, sober for seven years, who equated that kind of isolation to an addict going into a bad neighborhood.

“When I’m in my head too long and isolating,” Burton said, “that’s what it feels like to me.”

Telehealth and Zoom meetings have helped people get reconnected. Two of the four current support groups for substance abusers are “Zoom babies, born during the time of COVID-19,” he said. They’ve never been to a session in person.