COVID-19 moves Culpeper Christmas Parade from Main St. to Brandy Station

The on again, off again Culpeper Christmas Parade Sponsored by Sheriff Scott Jenkins has been completely reimagined due to COVID-19 and will not be held on Main Street.

Because of Virginia Dept. of Health restrictions, a traditional parade cannot be held, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday from the CCSO.

“This will be our third year hosting a Christmas parade for the Culpeper community,” the post stated. “Although we have met continued resistance by some within the Town Council, we are pleased to announce our event will be even more festive than previous years.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A few Culpeper Town Council members, in approving street requests for the parade, expressed reservations about hundreds of people crowding Main Street for the festive event. Current state regulations prohibit large gatherings so as to limit spread of the infectious novel coronavirus.

So instead, the Culpeper Christmas Parade will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6 in Brandy Station in partnership with the Volunteer Fire Dept.

The hometown family event will also include a Christmas Village with business booths, lots of twinkling lights, music, nativity scenes, floats, concessions and a special, jolly old elf guest from the North Pole.

There is no entry fee to be in the parade, but sponsorships are available at https://www.culpepersheriffsoffice.com/christmas-parade to support the “Sheriff’s Christmas for Kids” program.