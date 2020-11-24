The COVID-19 outbreak continues at Culpeper’s Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells.

As of Tuesday, Nov. 24 there were 214 inmates, or 24 percent of the prison population, actively positive with the novel coronavirus, compared to 206 cases a week ago. No inmates were currently hospitalized.

As of Nov. 24, there were 25 employees of the state prison actively positive with COVID-19, compared to 23 personnel a week ago.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The first COVID-19 inmate of the facility died Nov. 16 at Culpeper Medical Center. He was 57 years old. There have been no more reported deaths.

Mass testing of all offenders and staff was conducted on October 23, according to Virginia Dept. of Corrections spokesman Greg Carter. Clinical testing is also conducted as determined by medical staff. He said prison staffing was at an appropriate level for adequate operations.

Virginia Dept. of Health reported 2,068 cases in Culpeper County as of Tuesday, Nov. 24—248 more cases than a week ago.

In Culpeper County, 20 people had died from the infectious virus as of Tuesday—two more than a week ago, according to VDH.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.