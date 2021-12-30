COVID-19 spike prompts Germanna College classes to go remote only for two weeks

Due to COVID-19 variants' pervasiveness in the Culpeper and Fredericksbdurg area, Germanna Community College will operate remotely for the first two weeks of its spring semester, it announced late Thursday.

Germanna said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution" given current COVID-19 case numbers and expected increases in infections and hospitalizations.

The change applies from Monday, Jan. 3, through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

Some classes start Jan. 3, but most don't begin until Jan. 18.

Germanna employees will work from home unless otherwise designated.

"As always, the well-being of our students, faculty and staff and their families is our first consideration," Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a statement. "Germanna will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly."

The latest information on college operations will be posted on its website, germanna.edu.

All of the college's campuses will be closed to the public. But virtual student services and appointments will be available.