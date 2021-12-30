COVID-19 spike prompts Germanna College to go remote-only for two weeks

Due to COVID-19 variants' pervasiveness in the Culpeper and Fredericksbdurg area, Germanna Community College will operate remotely for the first two weeks of its spring semester, it announced late Thursday.
Germanna said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution" given current COVID-19 case numbers and expected increases in infections and hospitalizations.
The change applies from Monday, Jan. 3, through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.
Classes starting Jan. 3 had already been set as online courses. Sessions beginning Jan. 18 and beyond will also operate as previously planned, either as in-person or online.
Germanna employees will work from home unless otherwise designated.
"As always, the well-being of our students, faculty and staff and their families is our first consideration," Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a statement. "Germanna will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly."
The latest information on college operations will be posted on its website, germanna.edu.
All of the college's campuses will be closed to the public. But virtual student services and appointments will be available.
The bookstores at Germanna's Locust Grove and Fredericksburg Area campuses will be open to retrieve textbooks and courses materials.
As was the case in the fall, the Virginia Community College System's mask mandate remains in effect.
Students may call to access building to enter the bookstore or for curbside pickup: Locust Grove Campus, 540-423-9129, and Fredericksburg Area Campus, 540-891-3002.
The college will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly, Germanna said.
For updates on spring classes, students are asked to monitor germanna.edu, student email and their Canvas software.
540-825-0773