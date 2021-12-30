COVID-19 spike prompts Germanna College to go remote-only for two weeks

Due to COVID-19 variants' pervasiveness in the Culpeper and Fredericksbdurg area, Germanna Community College will operate remotely for the first two weeks of its spring semester, it announced late Thursday.

Germanna said it was acting "out of an abundance of caution" given current COVID-19 case numbers and expected increases in infections and hospitalizations.

The change applies from Monday, Jan. 3, through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 17.

Classes starting Jan. 3 had already been set as online courses. Sessions beginning Jan. 18 and beyond will also operate as previously planned, either as in-person or online.

Germanna employees will work from home unless otherwise designated.

"As always, the well-being of our students, faculty and staff and their families is our first consideration," Germanna President Janet Gullickson said in a statement. "Germanna will continue to monitor the situation and make plans accordingly."

The latest information on college operations will be posted on its website, germanna.edu.