 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID cases double among inmates at Culpeper's Coffewood prison
0 comments
editor's pick top story

COVID cases double among inmates at Culpeper's Coffewood prison

{{featured_button_text}}
Coffeewood Correctional Center aerial (copy)

A 2010 aerial view shows Coffeewood Correctional Center off Rapidan Road (Rt. 615) in the Mitchells area of Culpeper County.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Reported COVID-19 positive cases jumped within days among inmates at Coffeewood Correctional Center in Culpeper County.

There were 82 active cases as of Thursday, Nov. 6 among those incarcerated in the state prison run by Virginia Dept. of Corrections, compared to 40 cases on Monday.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

One Coffeewood prisoner was in the hospital with the novel coronavirus and 115 total inmates had tested positive for the infectious illness. Six employees of the Mitchells facility were also listed as actively positive, one more than on Monday.

Coffeewood remained the facility with the biggest COVID-19 outbreak across the state prison system.

“The response plan remains the same,” said VDOC spokesman Greg Carter on Thursday. “Offenders testing positive are placed in medical isolation so they don’t infect others. Treatment follows CDC and VDH medical guidelines. The medical professionals treat symptoms as they arise. They can provide many things, including oxygen, on-site. If inmates require an inpatient level of care, they are transported to a hospital.”

VDH reported 1,466 virus cases in Culpeper County as of Thursday, 56 more than on Monday, due largely in part to the prison outbreak. Deaths of Culpeper residents due to the respiratory illness remained unchanged at 18 people.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News