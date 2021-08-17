COVID cases involving kids rising in Fredericksburg area

He said parents shouldn’t be afraid to talk to anyone interacting with their children about their vaccination status. Parents also can “ask kindly” that those who aren’t vaccinated wear a mask and get tested.

In terms of reducing the spread, Erwin advocated guidelines that have been in place since the pandemic began: frequent handwashing, coughing in your elbow and keeping physical distance.

Regarding masks, he said the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that everyone over age 2 wear masks in school regardless of their vaccination status.

“Go ahead and get them a mask with their favorite superhero,” Erwin said.

As for pushback from the community when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its stance earlier this month to recommend that even the vaccinated wear masks inside public buildings in areas with high infection rates, Dr. Mike McDermott, CEO of Mary Washington Healthcare, had an analogy for that.

Throughout the pandemic, he’s been known to use them to make a point. At last week’s town hall, he compared the prevalence of COVID-19 to the rain and a mask to an umbrella.

“When it’s raining out, you use an umbrella to protect yourself,” he said. “When it stops, you put it away. When there’s not a lot of COVID around, you take the mask off. That’s what we saw the end of June. It is raining again, time to put umbrellas back up to protect ourselves and lower the spread of the coronavirus. Nobody should be surprised by that.”