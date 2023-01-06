COVID cases, lack of staffing shutters Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter

Due to the number of COVID cases and an ongoing struggle to get overnight chaperones, Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter at St. Luke Church is closing.

The board made the announcement Wednesday in an email saying it had made the decision to take the 15 people staying in the shelter and put them up at nearby Sleepy Hollow Motel.

Chairperson Nancie Howden said four to five shelter guests are expected to find housing in the near future. She noted they were unable to find even paid overnight chaperones to staff the North Main Street shelter.

“We will provide dinner as we have in the past years, but no new guests will be sheltered at St. Luke's or added to the motel via us,” she said.

Meals for local homeless are being packed to go and delivered, as was done during the COVID-19 epidemic period, according to an update.

Howden said they would be seeking local foundation funds to allow them to continue to house shelter guests at the motel until the winter season ends mid-March. She said they would continue to work with community partners to find housing for as many local homeless as possible.

“The health of our staff and volunteers is in our minds as well as our guests—COVID is making a comeback and we do not want to be known for getting people sick,” Howden said in the email.

Culpeper County is in the mid-range for COVID cases as of Jan. 6, according to the VDH Virginia map. The highest number of cases statewide are in Fairfax County.

Since the start of pandemic reporting nearly three years ago in March 2020, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District has experienced 1,155 people hospitalized for COVID-19 and 495 people in the Culpeper five-county area died from the virus, according to VDH data as of Jan. 6.

Regarding COVID vaccinations, Fauquier County leads the district the highest number of residents fully vaccinated at 71%. Rappahannock is at 63%, Culpeper County has 62% fully vaccinated, Madison is 59% and Orange County is at 58%.