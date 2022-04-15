COVID cases rise in Fredericksburg area, but hospitalizations remain low

While new COVID-19 cases rose 10% in the Rappahannock Area Health District in the last week, a more significant measurement—hospitalizations—stayed the same.

On Friday, the health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Stafford and Spotsylvania, reported 245 new cases for the week. That’s compared to 222 new weekly cases as of the previous Friday, April 8.

The number of people being treated for virus symptoms in the area’s three hospitals was the same for both weeks: 11 patients. The count is down from 17 patients hospitalized the week that ended April 1.

Like health officials nationwide, Mary Chamberlin, the RAHD’s public information officer, said last week that the cases reported do not reflect the total number of infections.

“But the very low number of hospitalizations does show us that our communities are not dealing with much in the way of severe illness caused by COVID,” she said.

The local death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise—and currently stands at 636 people—as another 12 deaths were reported this week. Chamberlin wasn’t able to say on Friday when the most recently reported deaths occurred.

Of the 12 deaths added to the total April 8, only one occurred in March. The rest were in January and February. The reports often lag behind cases and hospitalizations, health officials have said, because of the time needed to verify the fatalities meet the criteria to be classified as being caused by COVID-19.

The positivity rate, which measures the rate of positive tests among all those taken, was 5.4% for the health district on Friday. Like case counts, the local rate has been the same for the past two weeks, but is higher than on April 1 when it stood at 3.1%.