COVID positive tests in Orange near 16 percent as schools switch to all virtual

Orange County Schools Superintendent Cecil Snead, in a blog post Tuesday, explained in detail the school system’s rationale for switching to all virtual, sharing the CDC data since December and the clear pattern of test positivity rates rising.

“The recent convergence of several data sets created a picture that suggests we can no longer safely sustain in-person instruction in a responsible manner that contributes to the greater good,” he wrote. Staffing availability is also an issue, the superintendent said. The Orange County School Board voted to cease in-person learning at its meeting on Monday after hearing the CDC data.

“These metrics are not only consistent within the highest category of risk for community transmission, but they are trending upward,” Snead said. “While we are not suggesting that our schools contribute to the transmission of COVID-19 within our community, as we do have proven successful mitigation strategies, we are suggesting that such high community transmission could place employees and students unwittingly at risk due to being a part of a form of congregating.”

Secondary indicators shaping school decisions is percent change in new COVID-19 cases the past seven days compared to the previous week. In Orange, there was a 32.1 percent jump in new cases last week per 100,000 population, according to VDH data for Jan. 8.

