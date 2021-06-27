COVID transportation changes could be lasting in region

Virginia's Commonwealth Transportation Board got an update on the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on transportation in the state—changes that could lead to major adjustments for the future of planning.
Laura Schewel, CEO of Streetlight Data, told the board the impacts could be long-lasting. Streetlight collects and analyzes traffic data across the U.S.
While traffic dropped during the pandemic, there were more fatal crashes in 2020 compared with previous years, especially incidents that included speed, alcohol and unrestrained passengers.
Other pandemic negatives included the decreased need for and use of transit and carpools and low-income residents having to spend more on transportation.
On the positive side, the data show traffic moved faster in a post-COVID-19 world and more people started walking and biking.
Also, Schewel noted, the drop in traffic indicate less need to expand the roadway system. A traffic rebound to pre-pandemic levels could make this concept irrelevant.
That rebound stunned traffic experts, Schewel said.
She pointed out that new traffic patterns also show shifts from the traditional commuting with morning and evening peaks to more traffic midday and later in the evening. Data also show less traffic in urban cores.
“Everyone was shocked at the VMT recovery,” even though fewer people were driving to work, school and the like, she said. “None of our behavioral models would’ve come out right,” which shows transportation experts don’t really have a grasp on driver behavior.
With the volatile traffic trends, Schewel believes transportation planners will need to adjust.
The changes in travel patterns could have “huge implications for planning, for modeling,” she said. “And it has huge implications for the speed of transportation.”
Schewel noted that current traffic figures shouldn’t serve as a baseline for any kind of new normal.
Instead, she said more typical baseline transportation patterns might not emerge until the October time frame.
Traffic shift set at U.S. 1 bridge project
A lane shift is set for Tuesday on U.S. 1 at the Potomac Creek bridge work zone in Stafford County.
Southbound traffic will be shifted slightly to the left to cross the creek, using what will eventually be the northbound lanes of the span. The move will allow crews to build the southbound lanes of the bridge.
The traffic pattern, with four lanes open, will remain in place until the project is completed in July 2022. There will be single-lane closures periodically during the work.
The $6.9-million project is replacing the structurally deficient bridge, which was built in 1930.
About 21,000 vehicles cross the bridge daily, according to VDOT.
