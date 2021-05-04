COVID variant cited in at least one death in Fredericksburg region

At least one local death has been attributed to the United Kingdom variant that has spread rapidly across the globe.

The variant is the most prevalent one statewide and in the Rappahannock Area Health District, according to Virginia Department of Health data. It’s one of five different variants—created when the COVID-19 virus mutates as it copies itself—that are responsible for 1,166 infections, 64 hospitalizations and seven deaths statewide.

In the local health district, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, the U.K. strain has caused 30 of the area’s 34 infections from variants. Other mutated strains found locally originated in South Africa and California.

It’s not clear when the death caused by the variant occurred, but the state didn’t start posting about variants of concern until April 23. The dashboard is available at vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covid-19-data-insights/variants-of-concern and is supposed to be updated each Friday, but was updated on Monday instead.

Also, the state provides information about variant-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths by health district only, not by individual locality.