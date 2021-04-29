Cox looks to win Republican nomination, executive mansion

‘Kirk has the ability to bring people together across the aisle’

Cox’s background as a teacher was pivotal when he worked with Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, during her first term on the Chesterfield County School Board, Coyner said. Cox was a delegate and still teaching at the time.

“Him being able to share with me his perspective as a public schoolteacher in the school system that I was on the school board for was instrumental,” Coyner said. “And then his ability to take that perspective and go and advocate the state level for real changes that would benefit teachers and students in the classroom is huge.”

Coyner, who just finished her first term at the Virginia State Capitol, said Cox guided her during the election process since part of her district used to be his before lines were redrawn during redistricting.

“They felt confident because he was supporting me that they would have someone who would lead with integrity and honesty and love for their community,” Coyner said. “He made it where it was definitely easier to run, having him be so supportive.”