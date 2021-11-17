Crash involves school bus and train in Rockingham County

A crash involving a school bus and a train in Rockingham County left several children with non-life-threatening injuries, Virginia State Police announced late Wednesday.
At 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 17 state police responded to a crash at the intersection of Route 340 (S.E. Side Hwy.) and Route 649 (Island Ford Road) in Rockingham County.
According to authorities, several children on the school bus suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Sentara Regional Medical Hospital for treatment.
The crash remains under investigation, VSP said.
"This is all the information we have at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available," VSP said in a statement.