Crash shuts down Route 3 east at Fredericksburg-Spotsylvania line

A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.

The crash led to the closure of Route 3 in both directions, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

In a 1:30 p.m. update, local VDOT spokeswoman Tina Bundy said in an email that two westbound lanes were open but all eastbound lanes remained closed. Westbound traffic had to take a detour at Central Park Boulevard while eastbound traffic was sent to Taskforce Drive.

She said drivers should avoid the area, where there will be “major delays on Route 3 and other feeder streets” until the scene is cleared.