Crashes close I-95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford

Multiple crashes have closed northbound Interstate 95 near the Courthouse Road exit in Stafford County, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release sent shortly after 2 p.m.

Stafford officials sent out a 1:31 p.m. alert about a crash closing the interstate.

VDOT said the crashes happened just north of the Courthouse Road interchange.

Northbound traffic has to get off at exit 140 onto eastbound Courthouse Road, which connects to U.S. 1. Detoured northbound traffic can use U.S. 1 to reenter I-95 at the Aquia/Garrisonville interchange.

“Traffic signal timings along the detour route are being adjusted to accommodate heavier traffic volumes,” local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said in the release.

She added that travelers “can expect significant northbound travel delays on I-95, Route 1 northbound in Stafford, and on intersecting routes in the area.”