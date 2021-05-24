Creating a record of Culpeper Black history

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Strother’s nonagenarian relative, being filmed and interviewed by Zann Nelson, recalled that her own father, born in the Buena area of Culpeper, worked on the Southern Railroad. She and her mother and two sisters stayed on the farm while he was away.

“They just ran from one place to another fixing the rails, keeping snow off the tracks ... he helped build and repair the rail line,” Woolen said. Back home, “We were playing with the cows and pigs and chickens and ducks and guineas – we just played. My grandmother did everything.”

Her grandfather Thurston was custodian at her schoolhouse where Gracie Seals taught 40 children in one room, she added. Another teacher from the time had a big potbelly stove in his classroom and would cook pots of vegetable soup, Woolen recalled.

“I had never seen a white person,” she said of rural life on the farm. “Then daddy started farming so we would go farm-to-farm to work … we all played together … God created us all in his image,” she said interacting with both Black and white kids.

One time, Woolen was sent to pick up her father’s check from one of the farms. She walked to the front door and knocked.