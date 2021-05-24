Creating a record of Culpeper Black history

Tales of hard work, entrepreneurship and thriving commerce intermingled with memories of hellish war, domestic abuse, ugly prejudice and even murder during a recent interview session for the ongoing Culpeper Black history collection and documentation project.
Family, food, matrimony and recreation were other reoccurring themes among half-dozen mature participants who shared their experiences growing up in town and country.
Agriculture, domestic arts and education were more common topics in the interviews conducted inside Culpeper VFW Hall Post 2524.
Historians Zann Nelson, Andrea Chapman, Michelle Tutt and Charles Jameson were present as organizers for the project that will produce a report on Culpeper Black history, disproportionately under-recorded in the crossroads locality founded in colonial Virginia.
“We’re collecting the history,” said Nelson, a founding former director of the Museum of Culpeper History. “It’s not about accusing people. It’s about getting the truth of what happened – trying to right that record and let people understand.”
Post Commander Keith Price was present at the interviews and has long supported history projects and activities in his role as a Culpeper Town Councilman, and specifically including African-American history. A Town Council committee endorsed the documentation initiative at a recent meeting as an endeavor worthy of a report. Culpeper Tourism is said to be lending its support to the project as well.
School integration experience
pLoudelia Guess Lawson, a 50-year retired teacher with Culpeper County Schools, talked about living through school integration as a young woman in a new town. She flinchingly recalled parents walking into her classroom and then out again with their children when they saw she was Black. Some parents in Culpeper tried to get rid of teachers, Lawson said
“I was almost like I was in a trance,” said the North Carolina native recruited in the 1960s while a student at Shaw University in Charlotte, by then CCPS superintendent Paul Hounshell.
“I was in a daze because of the way I was being treated by the parents,” Lawson said, later adding, “The parents changed their mind about me and it was a great year, by the end of the year, they loved me.”
Starting out, the new teacher rented a room on West Street with Ms. Ida Dorsey and began her long career in an elementary school auditorium because there was no spare classroom. Michelle Tutt, whose father served on town council in the 1970s, was in Lawson’s first third grade class.
“She was my right-hand student,” the retired teacher recalled.
Tutt responded, “She was a wonderful teacher.”
Real life on the farm and in town, and the Jim Strother story
Another interview subject, Jenny Strother Woolen, is 93 and grew up on her grandparents’ farm in Mitchells in southern Culpeper County. She attended one-room Crooked Run School as a youngster with other Black children from the area and later worked as a laundress at Lord Culpeper Hotel on Main Street.
Woolen is kin to folk blues musician Jim Strother, a blind banjo and guitar player convicted of murdering his wife in 1935 in downtown Culpeper.
Dr. Gregg Kimball, with the Library of Virginia, is working on a book about Strother. The incarcerated musician amazingly recorded more than a dozen songs in 1936 with a famous folklorist for the Library of Congress archive while locked up at State Farm Prison in Goochland. Strother is on a state marker outside of the jail and his music is online.
Kimball attended the recent Culpeper Black history documentation session with his laptop, typing notes as Nelson interviewed Woolen for the local project and later for his book. Kimball gave a virtual talk on Strother April 1 for Culpeper County Library.
“Artists such as Jefferson Airplane and Pete and Mike Seeger recorded his songs for posterity,” according to event publicity at the time. “Dr. Kimball will discuss Strother’s music and its deep roots in the sacred, Blues, labor, and popular music of Virginia and America. He will also describe Strother’s life as an industrial worker and street singer in Baltimore as part of the Great Migration.”
Strother’s nonagenarian relative, being filmed and interviewed by Zann Nelson, recalled that her own father, born in the Buena area of Culpeper, worked on the Southern Railroad. She and her mother and two sisters stayed on the farm while he was away.
“They just ran from one place to another fixing the rails, keeping snow off the tracks ... he helped build and repair the rail line,” Woolen said. Back home, “We were playing with the cows and pigs and chickens and ducks and guineas – we just played. My grandmother did everything.”
Her grandfather Thurston was custodian at her schoolhouse where Gracie Seals taught 40 children in one room, she added. Another teacher from the time had a big potbelly stove in his classroom and would cook pots of vegetable soup, Woolen recalled.
“I had never seen a white person,” she said of rural life on the farm. “Then daddy started farming so we would go farm-to-farm to work … we all played together … God created us all in his image,” she said interacting with both Black and white kids.
One time, Woolen was sent to pick up her father’s check from one of the farms. She walked to the front door and knocked.
An African-American cook, Hattie, answered, “Said, ‘You’re not supposed to come to the front door, go to the back door.’ I said the sidewalk is pointed to the front door, I am not going to the back door I ain’t never go to no back door.”
Saturdays the family would come to town, patronizing Jesse Lightfoot’s grocery at the end of Davis Street: “He sold meals there and you could sit at the bar and drink your beer,” Woolen said, mentioning two taxi cabs outside.
She married when she was 20 to “the devil,” the Culpeper native said, describing violence in the home and trauma endured by her husband while in Germany with the Army during World War II. Early Woolen’s buddy died in the foxhole beside him and he came back changed, his wife described.
“Why would you go to the military?” she said she asked him. ‘Fighting for my country’ … He got to be real mean.”
‘We had a home’
Howard “Woody” Nelson was born in a cab in Ruckersville on the way to the hospital in Charlottesville. Funeral director Mortimer Marshall was the cab driver, also providing an ambulance service in Culpeper County, Nelson said during last month’s interview sessions.
He grew up in the town of Culpeper on Oak Street, off of West Street, in the approximate location of today’s social security office.
“We would play basketball, football and softball in the field right next to our house,” Woody Nelson said.
He attended school with other Black students at Culpeper Training, A.G. Richardson and George Washington Carver Regional High.
“I had to go to work because my father got sick … I used to shine shoes for 20 cents at Ace Payne’s barber shop,” Nelson said, describing the area today located behind Yesterday’s Grille and Gilmore’s Exxon on South Main. “Vick’s Garden was a restaurant/pool hall, they had Eddie’s Barber Shop on Davis Street.”
Nelson’s father, first name Powhatan, worked many years at Knakal’s Bakery, while his aunts ran Sarah & Lily’s Café. “Skinny Love, Marshall’s funeral home, Dr. Barber, Jones Cab Stand, there was a laundromat, lot of history here,” he said.
Judy Ford Dorsey grew up in the historic African-American neighborhood known as Tin Cup Alley, on East Spencer Street extended. She remembered doing laundry once a week for a 10-cents a load.
“A lot of it was hand washing – we had a tub, spigot and a spout,” Dorsey said during the interview sessions. Her grandmother ran a bakery by the Depot, she added, and made the best pies in the world, according to Woody Nelson.
Dorsey too attended Culpeper Training School with its potbelly stove for heat. “It kept us warm.” The teachers were firm, but the children learned and always looked forward to playing on the swing set at recess, Dorsey said. Life was simple but enriched.
“We were poor, but we didn’t call ourselves poor … we had a home, food to eat, both parents, a mom and a dad, and even a grandmother was present,” Dorsey said.
Have a story, photos, documents or other information about Culpeper Black history to share? Message Zann Nelson at Right the Record on Facebook or m16439@aol.com.
