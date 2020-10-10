Creative new ways to Pamper Me Pink

Jon Carter was diagnosed with prostate cancer in March 2019.
The 45-year-old father of two had a radical prostatectomy and underwent eight weeks of radiation therapy at Novant Health UVA Health System Culpeper Medical Center.
“It was a scary experience, a real wake-up call,” Carter said Friday.
The experience makes him especially appreciative of Pamper Me Pink, a program in its 17th year that was started by Sharon Clark, owner of Pepperberries gift shop on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper.
Every October, the Pink program alerts people to the dangers of cancer, and raises money to help women and men get mammograms—screenings that can detect early signs of breast cancer.
“It’s so critical to do these screenings, to take care of yourself, as Pamper Me Pink is meant to remind you,” Carter said in an interview.
This year, Carter has a part to play with Pamper Me Pink as the Culpeper hospital’s community engagement manager, a job he started less than a year ago.
“It’s been really fun, actually,” he said. “I set signs up around town and make clues to find them—the first person to take a picture of it gets a prize!”
The last winner received $50 in Downtown Bucks, redeemable at businesses in Culpeper’s historic downtown.
That activity is new for Pamper Me Pink, in a year that has driven organizations to shift to virtual platforms and create new methods to accomplish goals.
Clark started Pamper Me Pink in 2003 because some of her customers had battled or were facing a diagnosis of breast cancer.
“I really wanted to do something that would make a difference in the community, to give something back,” Clark said.
The businesswoman said she was searching for ideas and noticed that much of the money donated to big charities paid for executives, overhead or things other than those that donors intended.
“I wanted to set it up so every penny went directly to those who needed it,” she said.
With the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, that is exactly what Clark has done.
“It’s designed for women—or men—who may not have insurance or otherwise can’t afford to pay for a mammogram,” she said.
The first year, she only raised about $100, at an event with massages, facials, manicures and similar services. Soon, she began partnering with Culpeper Medical Center. Over the years, the event has expanded to larger spaces—the old State Theatre on Main Street, and Germanna Community College’s Daniel Technology Center off U.S. 29.
“I love having a partnership like this with a community stakeholder,” Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said Friday. “Since its inception, the fund has raised more than $220,000 and has provided over 600 mammograms to those in financial need.”
In a year fraught with worries about COVID-19, job losses, and many parents struggling to keep children engaged with virtual learning, local residents’ commitment to Pamper Me Pink is stronger than ever, Staton said.
“We had to think of a way to do it differently, since we couldn’t have hundreds of people gather in one place like we’ve done in the past,” Clark said.
She met with Staton, Carter and others to brainstorm. They decided on online interviews with medical experts, inspiring stories, showcasing community support, and offering prizes to participants with virtual events on Pamper Me Pink Culpeper’s Facebook page.
“It’s been really great, and it’s still early in the month—we’ve had lots of engagement and interest,” Clark said.
She said a silver lining of the change is that Pamper Me Pink has reached a significantly higher number of people so far than it ever has with a one-time, in-person event.
“So maybe that will help us in the long run, after all, to help more people who need it,” she said.
Culpeper resident Sue Doetzer and her husband, Tom, recently gave $200 toward the cause.
“There’s a lot of breast cancer on my mother’s side of the family,” Doetzer said. “The thought of somebody dying because they couldn’t afford a mammogram—that just hits me. Helping with this is something important to me.”
At Pepperberries, Clark has hung a chicken-wire frame in a window of the store at East Davis and Main streets. Shoppers may choose to pay as little as $2 and tie a ribbon on the frame in memory of a survivor or a loved one who was killed by cancer.
“There’s a different color for every type of cancer—my husband had prostate cancer, so we tied up a blue one for him,” Doetzer said. “He’s five years cancer-free; we’re very thankful.”
To learn more about the Pamper Me Pink Mammography Fund, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/pampermepink.
For details about the charity’s virtual activities throughout October, visit Facebook.com/PamperMePinkCulpeper.
