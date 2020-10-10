Creative new ways to Pamper Me Pink

“I love having a partnership like this with a community stakeholder,” Culpeper Medical Center President Donna Staton said Friday. “Since its inception, the fund has raised more than $220,000 and has provided over 600 mammograms to those in financial need.”

In a year fraught with worries about COVID-19, job losses, and many parents struggling to keep children engaged with virtual learning, local residents’ commitment to Pamper Me Pink is stronger than ever, Staton said.

“We had to think of a way to do it differently, since we couldn’t have hundreds of people gather in one place like we’ve done in the past,” Clark said.

She met with Staton, Carter and others to brainstorm. They decided on online interviews with medical experts, inspiring stories, showcasing community support, and offering prizes to participants with virtual events on Pamper Me Pink Culpeper’s Facebook page.

“It’s been really great, and it’s still early in the month—we’ve had lots of engagement and interest,” Clark said.

She said a silver lining of the change is that Pamper Me Pink has reached a significantly higher number of people so far than it ever has with a one-time, in-person event.