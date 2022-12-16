Crews restore service following Sunset Lane water main break

Culpeper Public Works restored service around 2:30 p.m. to some two dozen addresses on Sunset Lane following a water main break Friday morning.

The disruption in water service at Maplewood Drive occurred as a result of a break on a 6-inch ductile iron pipe water main line, according to a town release.

Water Utility crews remained on site as the day ended completing road repair. Sunset Lane was slated to reopen to traffic before dark.

Some discoloration of water for impacted customers should be expected, but the condition should be temporary. Should water discoloration persist, contact Public Works at 540/825-0285.

Public Works Water Utility crews by 2:15 p.m. had located the source of the line failure, and it repaired soon after.

Affected customers will be issued a boil water notice for at least 18 hours from the time of the break, Hoy said. The water main at this location dates to when the neighborhood was built, back in the 1960s, Hoy said.

The hospital on Sunset Lane was not impacted by the water main break.